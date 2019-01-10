SE Asia Stocks-Most climb as markets await Sino-US trade talk details

* Indonesia stocks rise nearly 1 pct * Singapore gains for fifth session * Thai stocks only losers in region By Niyati Shetty Jan 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Thursday as investors awaited more details on the Sino-U.S. trade talks, while growing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve might adopt a more dovish stance this year boosted investor sentiment as well. China's commerce ministry said trade negotiations between China and the United States this week were extensive, and helped establish a foundation for the resolution of each other's concerns, but gave no details on the issues at stake. The negotiations, which lasted for three days, saw Washington and Beijing officials discuss "ways to achieve fairness, reciprocity and balance in trade relations." "The spillover boost from continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks is buoying sentiment," Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist with Mizuho Bank, said in a note. Meanwhile, minutes of the Dec. 18-19 Fed policy meeting showed a range of policymaker urge patience on future rate hikes by the central bank, further boosting market sentiment. The Fed last year hiked interest rates four times, in a move that saw investors selloff riskier Asian assets. "The takeaway is that the Fed is patient about assessing evolving global growth/financial market conditions, as well as patient about taking stock of tightening so far," Varathan said in the note. Indonesian shares rose 0.9 percent, supported by the material and telecom sectors. Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT and Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk gained 6.5 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Philippine shares climbed 0.8 percent after government data showed trade deficit narrowed in November. Index heavyweights SM Prime Holdings Inc and BDO Unibank Inc rose 1.8 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Singapore shares also closed higher, extending gains into a fifth session. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd advanced 0.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Thai shares were the only losers in Southeast Asia, dragged down by telecom and financial stocks. The deviation was mainly due to profit-taking ahead of the earning results of banks in the next few weeks, said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Securities Thailand. "I think the market overall is still fragile, so the response to any news is taking profits," she said. Shares of Total Access Communication Plc fell 9.2 percent after the company said it agreed to pay CAT Telecom Pcl 9.51 billion baht ($297.93 million) for settlement of disputes. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETSnFWN1Z91A3 Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3183.51 3158.07 0.81 Bangkok 1587.63 1590.5 -0.18 Manila 7985.23 7919.67 0.83 Jakarta 6328.714 6272.238 0.90 Kuala Lumpur 1678.88 1667.83 0.66 Ho Chi Minh 898.3 896.99 0.15 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3183.51 3068.76 3.74 Bangkok 1587.63 1563.88 1.52 Manila 7985.23 7,466.02 6.95 Jakarta 6328.714 6,194.50 2.17 Kuala Lumpur 1678.88 1690.58 -0.69 Ho Chi Minh 898.3 892.54 0.65 ($1 = 31.9200 baht) (Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)