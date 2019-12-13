Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most climb as trade hopes, Brexit cheer lift risk sentiment

Arundhati Dutta

    * Philippines leads gains, up over 1%
    * Singapore at over 2-week high
    * Thailand marks best session in over a month

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended on a
high note on Friday, as reports said the United States and China
may soon diffuse their prolonged trade war, while the prospect
of a swift Brexit after Boris Johnson's UK poll win also boosted
risk sentiment. 
    Washington would suspend some existing tariffs and delay
fresh tariffs on Chinese goods, while Beijing would buy $50
billion in U.S. farm goods in 2020, sources familiar with the
matter said.
    However, "after such an interminable wait and having being
led to water before, I would like to see something official in
writing," Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA, said in a
note. 
    Elsewhere, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a
landslide election victory, which would allow him to take
Britain out of the European Union within weeks.
    Leading gains in the region, Philippine index marked
its best session in over a month.
    Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp rose as
much as 16.7% and had its best day in over a decade after its
unit Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings said it plans to buy a
majority stake in Santos Clinic.
    Thai shares had their best day in over a month. A
spike in oil prices boosted the country's energy sector.
    Petroleum products supplier PTT Pcl posted its
highest intraday percentage gain in over three months. 
    Blue chip financial stocks pushed the Singapore benchmark
 to its highest level in over two weeks. United Overseas
Bank and DBS Group Holdings rose 2.2% and
1.4%, respectively. 
    Indonesian stocks advanced on financials, with PT
Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Negara
Indonesia (Persero) Tbk posting significant gains. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam slipped on real estate
stocks. However, the index ended firmer this week after four
straight weeks of falls. 
    

    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3214.05   3194.67         0.61
 Bangkok                1573.91   1563.85         0.64
 Manila                 7877.63   7741.07         1.76
 Jakarta                6197.318  6139.397        0.94
 Kuala Lumpur           1571.16   1567.34         0.24
 Ho Chi Minh            966.18    968.17          -0.21
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3214.05   3068.76         4.73
 Bangkok                1573.91   1563.88         0.64
 Manila                 7877.63   7,466.02        5.51
 Jakarta                6197.318  6,194.50        0.05
 Kuala Lumpur           1571.16   1690.58         -7.06
 Ho Chi Minh            966.18    892.54          8.25
 
    



 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
