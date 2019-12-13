SE Asia Stocks-Most climb as trade hopes, Brexit cheer lift risk sentiment

* Philippines leads gains, up over 1% * Singapore at over 2-week high * Thailand marks best session in over a month By Arundhati Dutta Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended on a high note on Friday, as reports said the United States and China may soon diffuse their prolonged trade war, while the prospect of a swift Brexit after Boris Johnson's UK poll win also boosted risk sentiment. Washington would suspend some existing tariffs and delay fresh tariffs on Chinese goods, while Beijing would buy $50 billion in U.S. farm goods in 2020, sources familiar with the matter said. However, "after such an interminable wait and having being led to water before, I would like to see something official in writing," Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. Elsewhere, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a landslide election victory, which would allow him to take Britain out of the European Union within weeks. Leading gains in the region, Philippine index marked its best session in over a month. Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp rose as much as 16.7% and had its best day in over a decade after its unit Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings said it plans to buy a majority stake in Santos Clinic. Thai shares had their best day in over a month. A spike in oil prices boosted the country's energy sector. Petroleum products supplier PTT Pcl posted its highest intraday percentage gain in over three months. Blue chip financial stocks pushed the Singapore benchmark to its highest level in over two weeks. United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings rose 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively. Indonesian stocks advanced on financials, with PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk posting significant gains. Bucking the trend, Vietnam slipped on real estate stocks. However, the index ended firmer this week after four straight weeks of falls. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3214.05 3194.67 0.61 Bangkok 1573.91 1563.85 0.64 Manila 7877.63 7741.07 1.76 Jakarta 6197.318 6139.397 0.94 Kuala Lumpur 1571.16 1567.34 0.24 Ho Chi Minh 966.18 968.17 -0.21 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3214.05 3068.76 4.73 Bangkok 1573.91 1563.88 0.64 Manila 7877.63 7,466.02 5.51 Jakarta 6197.318 6,194.50 0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1571.16 1690.58 -7.06 Ho Chi Minh 966.18 892.54 8.25 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)