SE Asia Stocks-Most climb as U.S., China temporarily drop tariff threats

* Singapore gains about 1 pct * Indonesia falls for third session * Asian shares ex-Japan climb By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with Singapore gaining about 1 percent, after the United States and China agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday the U.S. trade war with China was "on hold". "Given the possible worst-case scenario was avoided the market should view the latest trade discussions as favourable and equity market should be in that happy place, at least for today," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at Oanda. Singapore gained as much as 1.1 percent, its biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks, with lenders DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp up as much as 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. The city-state is set to release its final gross domestic product for the first quarter on Thursday, with expectations that the economy will expand on the back of growth in the manufacturing sector. Thai shares gained for a third session, buoyed by gains in financials and energy stocks. Convenience store operator CP All PCL was up as much as 1.8 percent, while PTT Exploration and Production gained as much as 2.1 percent. Thailand's economy grew nearly twice as fast as forecast from the previous quarter in January-March, driven by robust exports and tourism as well as improved private consumption and crops, data showed. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares slipped for a third straight session, down as much as 1.1 percent, to their lowest in nearly two weeks. Bank Indonesia said it would conduct three foreign exchange swap operations this week to ensure enough rupiah liquidity in the market following its benchmark interest rate hike last week. "As the U.S. continuously raises interest rates, it's impacting a lot of the emerging markets, such as Indonesia. Hence, the central bank has to raise interest rates to stamp out the capital outflows," said Joel Ng, analyst at KGI Securities. The rupiah hit its lowest in more than two-and-a-half years in early trade. Telekomunikasi Indonesia shed 2.3 percent, while lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia was down as much as 6.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0355 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3559.88 3529.27 0.87 Bangkok 1761.81 1754.17 0.44 Manila 7697.87 7672.28 0.33 Jakarta 5748.025 5783.31 -0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1861.58 1854.5 0.38 Ho Chi Minh 1030.55 1040.54 -0.96 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3559.88 3402.92 4.61 Bangkok 1761.81 1753.71 0.46 Manila 7697.87 8558.42 -10.06 Jakarta 5748.025 6355.654 -9.56 Kuala Lumpur 1861.58 1796.81 3.60 Ho Chi Minh 1030.55 984.24 4.71 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; additional reporting by Binisha H. Ben; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)