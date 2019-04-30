SE Asia Stocks-Most climb on hopes for fresh China stimulus

* Indonesian shares lead gains in regional markets * U.S.-China trade talks also lift risk sentiment * Singapore slips as financials drop By Aditya Soni April 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets firmed on Tuesday, as investors hoped that Beijing would introduce more policy stimulus to spur growth after manufacturing data in the world's second-largest economy failed to meet expectations. Factory activity in China expanded for a second straight month in April but at a much slower pace, an official survey showed. Lacklustre data raised expectations that China would continue to extend stimulus to help the economy find its footing. "What we are seeing is that bad news is good news because ... there is a fair amount of expectation that the Chinese government will come in to rescue the day," said Taye Shim, head of research, Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Top performer in the region, Indonesian shares climbed 0.4 percent and saw their best session in a week. Gains in Southeast Asia's biggest economy were underpinned by consumer stocks, with Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT seeing its best session in a week, while Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT rose to a nearly five-week high. Sentiment was also helped by hopes that U.S.-China could soon sign a trade deal to end a nearly year-long tariff skirmish. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the New York Times that negotiations are in "the final lap" as he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer prepared to fly to Beijing for more talks this week. Meanwhile, Thai shares saw their best session in over a week after data showed that factory activity in March dropped less than expectations. Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL scaled an over two-month peak and was the biggest boost to the index, while Advanced Info Service PCL firmed 0.8 percent. Philippine shares posted modest gains, while Malaysian shares touched their highest level since April 10. Singapore's benchmark index shed sharp gains from the previous session to edge lower, dented by declines in financial stocks. Shares of Southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd marked their worst day in over five weeks. The lender had surged 3.6 percent on Monday after posting a record quarterly profit. Vietnam markets were closed for a regional holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0347 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3393.95 3407.02 -0.38 Bangkok 1670.66 1666.68 0.24 Manila 7908.69 7897.02 0.15 Jakarta 6456.074 6425.895 0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1639.47 1637.4 0.13 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3393.95 3068.76 10.60 Bangkok 1670.66 1563.88 6.83 Manila 7908.69 7466.02 5.93 Jakarta 6456.074 6194.498 4.22 Kuala Lumpur 1639.47 1690.58 -3.02 Ho Chi Minh 979.64 892.54 9.76 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)