SE Asia Stocks-Most climb on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade truce

* Hopes of trade truce ahead of Trump-Xi meeting at G20 * Philippine, Indonesian shares slip By Shreya Mariam Job Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday after comments from U.S. and Chinese officials spurred hopes of a deal between the two countries which could ease their damaging trade conflict. China is going to this week's G20 summit in Argentina with hopes of striking a deal with the United States, Beijing's ambassador to the United States told Reuters on Tuesday. Separately, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump was open to a trade deal with China subject to conditions. "Market participants are weighing the prospect of a trade truce following Trump-Xi's dinner scheduled on this Saturday as the U.S. side scaled back from Trump's earlier tough tone on potentially raising tariffs further on Chinese imports," Huani Zhu, an economist at Mizuho Bank, said in a report. Asian shares were largely higher on Wednesday and in South East Asia, Vietnamese stocks led the gains with a 0.8 percent rise, helped by financials and consumer staples stocks. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam gained 3.2 percent, while Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp added 3.3 percent. Thai stocks rose 0.4 percent, as a bounce in oil prices supported energy stocks. PTT PCL firmed 0.5 percent, while Siam Cement PCL climbed 1.8 percent. Singaporean stocks ticked up marginally, helped largely by technology shares. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd rose 0.3 percent, while Golden Agri-Resources Ltd gained 6.7 percent. However, Philippine stocks ended 0.4 percent lower, snapping four consecutive sessions of gains, a period in which it gained 2.03 percent. The benchmark was dragged lower by real estate and financial stocks. Ayala Land Inc dipped 1.6 percent, while SM Prime Holdings Inc slid 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, telecom and materials shares drove Indonesian stocks 0.4 percent lower. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT dropped 4.1 percent, while Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk PT plunged 9.1 percent, to its lowest close in two weeks. For Asian Companies click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3094.48 3090.4 0.13 Bangkok 1640.63 1634.27 0.39 Manila 7382.43 7413.63 -0.42 Jakarta 5991.246 6013.589 -0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1686.55 1684.97 0.09 Ho Chi Minh 930.2 923.12 0.77 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3094.48 3402.92 -9.06 Bangkok 1640.63 1753.71 -6.45 Manila 7382.43 8,558.42 -13.74 Jakarta 5991.246 6,355.65 -5.73 Kuala Lumpur 1686.55 1796.81 -6.14 Ho Chi Minh 930.2 984.24 -5.49 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)