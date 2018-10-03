SE Asia Stocks-Most climb; Singapore, Philippines recoup losses

* Singapore gains nearly 1 pct to 8-week high * Indonesia falls as rupiah hits 20-yr low By Niyati Shetty Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Wednesday as investors sought bargains after a subdued start to the week, with Singapore and the Philippines clawing back losses over the previous sessions. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times index rose as much as 0.9 percent to its highest since Aug. 10, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high overnight as investors remained upbeat on trade-sensitive companies following a North American trade deal. The city-state's top lenders, DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank, lifted the market, gaining 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares dropped 0.3 percent, a day after the rupiah slid to a 20-year low. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks declined 0.4 percent in the session. Bank Indonesia has intervened in the currency market and will maintain its presence to stabilise the rupiah, deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo told Reuters on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Indonesia's finance minister said Southeast Asia's largest economy was adjusting "quite well" to higher U.S. interest rates and the fall of the rupiah. Philippine shares edged higher after a 2.6 percent slump spread across the last three sessions. Real estate companies SM Prime Holdings gained 1.3 percent and Ayala Land rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0423 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3268.48 3242.65 0.80 Bangkok 1753.12 1748.09 0.29 Manila 7148.63 7132.36 0.23 Jakarta 5856.34 5875.619 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1796.49 1798.15 -0.09 Ho Chi Minh 1021.62 1018.79 0.28 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3268.48 3402.92 -3.95 Bangkok 1753.12 1753.71 -0.03 Manila 7148.63 8558.42 -16.47 Jakarta 5856.34 6355.654 -7.86 Kuala Lumpur 1796.49 1796.81 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 1021.62 984.24 3.80 (Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)