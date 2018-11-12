SE Asia Stocks-Most decline as China data revives global growth concerns

By Aman Swami Nov 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Monday as soft Chinese economic data last week rekindled anxieties about the outlook for global growth, weighing on investor sentiment. The world's second largest economy's producer inflation slowed for the fourth month in October on cooling domestic demand and manufacturing activity, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday. China is the among the largest trading partners for most Southeast Asian nations and movements there influence regional markets. Meanwhile, a spike in U.S. bond yields, driven by the Federal Reserve's commitment to keep raising borrowing costs, also shook emerging markets as investors poured money into U.S. dollar assets. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent. The Philippine index was down 0.4 percent, led by financials and industrials with Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Metro Pacific Investments Corp falling about 2 percent each. Singapore stocks slipped 0.3 percent and were on track for second consecutive loss. Palm oil plantation co Golden Agri-Resources Ltd and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd were the top percentage losers, falling about 2 percent each. Indonesian shares fell 0.5 percent, dragged by losses in financial and energy sectors. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT fell 4.1 percent while United Tractors Tbk PT fell 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, Malaysian shares were down 0.2 percent. Sime Darby Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd underpinned the bearish mood, falling 2.9 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. Bucking the trend, Thai shares traded 0.02 percent higher, led by gains in energy stocks. Index heavyweights gas and petroleum supplier PTT PCL and petrochemical company IRPC PCL rose about 1 percent each. Demand for energy companies was bolstered by a nearly 1 percent jump in oil prices after top exporter Saudi Arabia announced a cut in supply for December, seen as a measure to halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20 percent since early October. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0402 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3069.51 3077.97 -0.27 Bangkok 1669.35 1668.52 0.05 Manila 6953.61 6968.82 -0.22 Jakarta 5842.097 5874.154 -0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1702.7 1708.09 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 912.05 914.29 -0.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3069.51 3402.92 -9.80 Bangkok 1669.35 1753.71 -4.81 Manila 6953.61 8,558.42 -18.75 Jakarta 5842.097 6,355.65 -8.08 Kuala Lumpur 1702.7 1796.81 -5.24 Ho Chi Minh 912.05 984.24 -7.33 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Sunil Nair)