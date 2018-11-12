Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most decline as China data revives global growth concerns

    By Aman Swami
    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on
Monday as soft Chinese economic data last week rekindled
anxieties about the outlook for global growth, weighing on
investor sentiment. 
    The world's second largest economy's producer inflation
slowed for the fourth month in October on cooling domestic
demand and manufacturing activity, data from the National Bureau
of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.
    China is the among the largest trading partners for most
Southeast Asian nations and movements there influence regional
markets. 
    Meanwhile, a spike in U.S. bond yields, driven by the
Federal Reserve's commitment to keep raising borrowing costs,
also shook emerging markets as investors poured money into U.S.
dollar assets. 
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was down 0.2 percent.
    The Philippine index was down 0.4 percent, led by
financials and industrials with Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc
 and Metro Pacific Investments Corp falling
about 2 percent each.
    Singapore stocks slipped 0.3 percent and were on
track for second consecutive loss. 
    Palm oil plantation co Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd were the top
percentage losers, falling about 2 percent each.
    Indonesian shares fell 0.5 percent, dragged by
losses in financial and energy sectors. Bank Negara Indonesia
(Persero) Tbk PT fell 4.1 percent while United
Tractors Tbk PT fell 3.6 percent.
    Meanwhile, Malaysian shares were down 0.2 percent. 
    Sime Darby Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd
underpinned the bearish mood, falling 2.9 percent and 1.2
percent respectively.
    Bucking the trend, Thai shares traded 0.02 percent
higher, led by gains in energy stocks. 
    Index heavyweights gas and petroleum supplier PTT PCL
 and petrochemical company IRPC PCL rose about
1 percent each.
    Demand for energy companies was bolstered by a nearly 1
percent jump in oil prices after top exporter Saudi Arabia
announced a cut in supply for December, seen as a measure to
halt a market slump that had seen crude decline by 20 percent
since early October.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0402 GMT 
 Market          Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3069.51   3077.97         -0.27
 Bangkok         1669.35   1668.52         0.05
 Manila          6953.61   6968.82         -0.22
 Jakarta         5842.097  5874.154        -0.55
 Kuala Lumpur    1702.7    1708.09         -0.32
 Ho Chi Minh     912.05    914.29          -0.24
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore       3069.51   3402.92         -9.80
 Bangkok         1669.35   1753.71         -4.81
 Manila          6953.61   8,558.42        -18.75
 Jakarta         5842.097  6,355.65        -8.08
 Kuala Lumpur    1702.7    1796.81         -5.24
 Ho Chi Minh     912.05    984.24          -7.33
 
