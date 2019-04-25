Asia
April 25, 2019 / 4:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most decline; Indonesia walloped by consumer stocks

Ambar Warrick

    * Jakarta index falls, Unilever Indonesia plunges
    * Singapore eases from over 10-mth high
    * Thailand posts mild gains

    By Ambar Warrick
    April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell on Thursday
following disappointing corporate results, while Singapore
stocks edged lower from a more than 10-month high as benign
broader markets were reflected across Southeast Asia.
    Asian shares trickled lower on resurgent fears of slowing
global growth, as well as a softer lead-in from Wall Street
overnight.
    The Jakarta stock index fell 0.7 percent, leading
declines in the region as consumer staples fell. Unilever
Indonesia plunged for a second straight day and
Maybank Kim Eng said the company's quarterly profit declined 5
percent and came slightly below expectations.
    Unilever is among the top consumer stocks in the country,
and any decline in its results points to a weaker operating
environment for the second heaviest sector in the Indonesian
benchmark.
    Processed meat producer Charoen Pokphand Indonesia
and cigarettes maker Gudang Garam dropped about 4
percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, while an index of the 45
most liquid Indonesian stocks fell 1 percent, implying
high volatility in equities.
    Investors are also anticipating a rate decision from the
Indonesian Central Bank later in the day, with a Reuters poll
expecting them to stand pat.
    Singapore stocks shed about 0.2 percent after ending
at their highest since June 2018 on Wednesday.
    Financials were the largest drag on the index, with lending
heavyweights DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp falling 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent,
respectively.
    "The STI saw modest gains of 0.27 percent to close at
3,362.43 yesterday and may consolidate today amid weak cues from
Wall Street overnight," OCBC said in a note to clients.
    Bucking the trend, Thai stocks rose about 0.1
percent, with real estate and financial stocks leading gains.
    Land and Houses PCL added about 1.8 percent, while
credit card provider Krungthai Card PCL rose 1.9
percent. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0034 GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3355.44   3362.43         -0.21
 Bangkok            1675.82   1673.43         0.14
 Manila             7833.22   7846.99         -0.18
 Jakarta            6403.051  6447.885        -0.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1632.57   1638.01         -0.33
 Ho Chi Minh        975.37    976.92          -0.16
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore          3355.44   3068.76         9.34
 Bangkok            1675.82   1563.88         7.16
 Manila             7833.22   7466.02         4.92
 Jakarta            6403.051  6194.498        3.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1632.57   1690.58         -3.43
 Ho Chi Minh        975.37    892.54          9.28
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)
