SE Asia Stocks-Most decline; Indonesia walloped by consumer stocks

* Jakarta index falls, Unilever Indonesia plunges * Singapore eases from over 10-mth high * Thailand posts mild gains By Ambar Warrick April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell on Thursday following disappointing corporate results, while Singapore stocks edged lower from a more than 10-month high as benign broader markets were reflected across Southeast Asia. Asian shares trickled lower on resurgent fears of slowing global growth, as well as a softer lead-in from Wall Street overnight. The Jakarta stock index fell 0.7 percent, leading declines in the region as consumer staples fell. Unilever Indonesia plunged for a second straight day and Maybank Kim Eng said the company's quarterly profit declined 5 percent and came slightly below expectations. Unilever is among the top consumer stocks in the country, and any decline in its results points to a weaker operating environment for the second heaviest sector in the Indonesian benchmark. Processed meat producer Charoen Pokphand Indonesia and cigarettes maker Gudang Garam dropped about 4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, while an index of the 45 most liquid Indonesian stocks fell 1 percent, implying high volatility in equities. Investors are also anticipating a rate decision from the Indonesian Central Bank later in the day, with a Reuters poll expecting them to stand pat. Singapore stocks shed about 0.2 percent after ending at their highest since June 2018 on Wednesday. Financials were the largest drag on the index, with lending heavyweights DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp falling 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. "The STI saw modest gains of 0.27 percent to close at 3,362.43 yesterday and may consolidate today amid weak cues from Wall Street overnight," OCBC said in a note to clients. Bucking the trend, Thai stocks rose about 0.1 percent, with real estate and financial stocks leading gains. Land and Houses PCL added about 1.8 percent, while credit card provider Krungthai Card PCL rose 1.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0034 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3355.44 3362.43 -0.21 Bangkok 1675.82 1673.43 0.14 Manila 7833.22 7846.99 -0.18 Jakarta 6403.051 6447.885 -0.70 Kuala Lumpur 1632.57 1638.01 -0.33 Ho Chi Minh 975.37 976.92 -0.16 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3355.44 3068.76 9.34 Bangkok 1675.82 1563.88 7.16 Manila 7833.22 7466.02 4.92 Jakarta 6403.051 6194.498 3.37 Kuala Lumpur 1632.57 1690.58 -3.43 Ho Chi Minh 975.37 892.54 9.28 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)