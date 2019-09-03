Financials
September 3, 2019 / 10:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most decline on U.S.-China trade friction; Singapore up

Nikhil Subba

4 Min Read

    * Malaysia, Philippines top losers, down over 1% each
    * Singapore edges higher ahead of manufacturing data

    By Nikhil Subba
    Sept 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
lower on Tuesday as the trade spat between the United States and
China escalated further, with Malaysia and the Philippines
shedding over 1% each. 
    The world's two largest economies imposed fresh tariffs on
each other's goods over the weekend, re-igniting worries of a
global recession. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. and Chinese officials
would meet for negotiations later this month, but they have not
been able to agree on a schedule. 
    With both sides unable to set a date for fresh trade talks,
"the uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade continues to rule
the markets", ING analysts said in a note to clients.
    Markets are "very tentative", said AP Securities analyst
Rachelle Cruz, adding that market participants now awaited the
next round of tariffs, expected in October, and the outcome of
the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in September.
    Philippine stocks closed about 1.4% lower, weighed
down by industrials and consumer non-cyclicals. 
    Conglomerate Alliance Global Group slumped nearly
4%, while infrastructure developer Metro Pacific Investments
Corp declined about 2%. 
    A survey by IHS Markit showed on Monday that growth in the
manufacturing sector slowed in August from a month earlier.     
   
    Malaysian stocks fell 1.3% with a survey showing
manufacturing performance for August fell fractionally to its
lowest since March. 
    Petroleum products retailer Petronas Dagangan fell
more than 6%, and palm oil manufacturer Sime Darby Plantation
 declined over 4%.
    Indonesian shares shed about 0.5%, weighed down by
healthcare and telecom services.
    Meanwhile, Singapore's Straits Times Index closed the
session marginally higher, boosted by utility and industrial
stocks, ahead of August manufacturing data expected later in the
day.
    The data will throw light on the city state's economy, which
depends heavily on manufacturing and shipping of electronic
products, against the backdrop of a global slowdown.    
    Sembcorp Industries climbed about 3%, while
Jardine Matheson Holdings ended about 1% higher.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                               
 Market                 Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3090.63  3082.96         0.25
 Bangkok                1642.25  1654.11         -0.72
 Manila                 7804.71  7918.53         -1.44
 Jakarta                6261.59  6290.546        -0.46
 Kuala Lumpur           1591.52  1612.14         -1.28
 Ho Chi Minh            979.36   984.06          -0.48
                                                 
 Change so far in 2019                           
 Market                 Current  End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3090.63  3068.76         0.71
 Bangkok                1642.25  1563.88         5.01
 Manila                 7804.71  7,466.02        4.54
 Jakarta                6261.59  6,194.50        1.08
 Kuala Lumpur           1591.52  1690.58         -5.86
 Ho Chi Minh            979.36   892.54          9.73
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below