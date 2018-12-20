SE Asia Stocks-Most dip as Fed dashes dovish hopes

By Rashmi Ashok Dec 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares fell in line with their Asian peers on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept most of its outlook for further interest rate hikes in 2019, stoking fears of a blow to economic growth. Malaysian and Indonesian shares suffered the worst losses in the region, falling 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, as the Fed signalled "some further gradual" rate hikes on Wednesday, dashing investors' hopes for a more dovish stance. Recent signs of weak manufacturing growth in China and a cooling housing market in the United States have compounded worries about global growth in the midst of an already damaging trade dispute between the two major economies. "Against the backdrop of the trade war and weak economic data from major economies, people were hoping the Fed would extend a lifeline," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities in Manila. "But their mandate was different from what the market hoped for." A fall in industrial stocks dragged Philippine shares lower on Thursday. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp and lender BDO Unibank Inc shed 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Over the past year, a big portion of the fall in Philippine shares was because of a weakening peso currency, and new U.S. rate hikes could strengthen the dollar further, piling more pressure on the peso and Philippine markets, Dejesus said. In Kuala Lumpur, palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Berhad slipped 2.5 percent, while IHH Healthcare Berhad shed 3.5 percent. Indonesia's benchmark was pulled lower by financial stocks, with Bank Central Asia Tbk losing 1.9 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk falling 0.3 percent. Thai stocks slipped 0.43 percent as financial and telecom shares weighed. Lender Siam Commercial Bank PCL lost 0.4 percent, while Total Access Communication PCL was off 0.6 percent. Bucking the trend, Singapore's benchmark saw modest gains, while Vietnamese stocks were little changed. For Asian Companies click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0308 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3061.06 3058.65 0.08 Bangkok 1594.28 1601.12 -0.43 Manila 7569.94 7579.62 -0.13 Jakarta 6144.145 6176.094 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1645.21 1655.66 -0.63 Ho Chi Minh 919.87 919.24 0.07 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3061.06 3402.92 -10.05 Bangkok 1594.28 1753.71 -9.09 Manila 7569.94 8,558.42 -11.55 Jakarta 6144.145 6,355.65 -3.33 Kuala Lumpur 1645.21 1796.81 -8.44 Ho Chi Minh 919.87 984.24 -6.54 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)