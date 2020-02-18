Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most down as Apple's warning rattles sentiment; Indonesia up

Arundhati Dutta

    * Thai and Singapore stocks fall the most 
    * Investors keeping a eye on Indonesia rate decision -
analyst
    * Consumer staples drag Thai benchmark

    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Tuesday, as global sentiment soured after Apple became the
latest company to flag lower revenue due to the coronavirus
epidemic that has slowed economic activity in the region.
    Thai shares and Singapore stocks fell 0.7%
and 0.6%, respectively, making the them the top losers in the
region. 
    Both Singapore and Thai economy have suffered following the
outbreak, with Thailand expecting the number of foreign visitors
to fall by 5 million this year, while Singapore lowered its 2020
growth target on Monday.    
    Apple Inc said it was unlikely to meet its sales
outlook because of the epidemic, which has claimed more than
1,800 lives in mainland China and infected about 72,500 people. 
    The warning from the world's most valuable technology
company could nudge markets to re-evaluate the macro impact of
the epidemic, Maybank said in a note. 
    Financials stocks led losses in Singapore, with top lender
DBS Group Holdings Ltd ticking down 0.6%. 
    Singapore Airlines lost up to 1.9% after it said
it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in
March, April and May due to weaker demand as a result of
coronavirus.
    The city-state is expected to roll out a hefty stimulus
package at its annual budget later on Tuesday.
    Consumer staples were top losers in Thailand, with
convenience store operator CP All Pcl and sports
drinks maker Osotspa Pcl falling up to 1% and 1.7%,
respectively. 
    Bucking the trend, Indonesian equities rose on the
back of gains in consumer staples and materials stocks.
    "Investors are keeping an eye on the rate decision due on
20th February, " Hariyanto Wijaya, head of Investment Research
at Mirae Asset Securities said. 
    Economists say poor growth data and impact of the virus
outbreak on the economy may pressure the Indonesian central bank
to start cutting interest rates again, following four rate cuts
in 2019.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0343 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                   
 Change on the day                               
 Market                 Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3195.04  3213            -0.56
 Bangkok                1517.2   1527.25         -0.66
 Manila                 7320.18  7326.85         -0.09
 Jakarta                5899.01  5867.523        0.54
 Kuala Lumpur           1536.66  1537.12         -0.03
 Ho Chi Minh            930.87   934.77          -0.42
                                                 
 Change so far in 2020                           
 Market                 Current  End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3195.04  3222.83         -0.86
 Bangkok                1517.2   1579.84         -3.96
 Manila                 7320.18  7,815.26        -6.33
 Jakarta                5899.01  6,299.54        -6.36
 Kuala Lumpur           1536.66  1588.76         -3.28
 Ho Chi Minh            930.87   960.99          -3.13
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
