SE Asia Stocks-Most down as U.S.-Syria tensions linger

* Singapore sees worst session in 1 week * Broader Asian shares down * Malaysia on track for 7th session of gains in 8 By Nikhil Nainan April 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Monday tracking broader Asia, but losses were capped as an escalation of U.S.-led strikes over the weekend in Syria seemed unlikely. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent after financials dragged Wall Street lower on Friday as results from big banks failed to enthuse investors. On Saturday, the United States, France and Britain launched missiles targeting what the Pentagon said were three chemical weapons facilities in Syria in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack in Douma earlier in April. “With trade war and now Syria fatigue likely to set in ... it's best not to get too comfortable at this point as market risk sentiment swings will remain large this week,” Stephen Innes, head of trading APAC at Oanda, said in a note. Investors are showing little appetite to chase riskier assets, he added. Brent crude futures fell 1 percent to $71.83 a barrel while U.S S&P 500 EMini futures edged 0.4 percent higher. Singapore shares fell 0.3 percent as industrials and real estate stocks weighed on the index. Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd, down 1.7 percent, was the biggest drag, while Venture Corporation fell 2 percent. Capitaland Ltd and City Developments Ltd fell 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, leading the losses among real estate stocks. Philippine shares fell 0.4 percent led by losses in bluechips such as Ayala Corp and SM Investment Corp . Meanwhile, Malaysian shares inched up 0.2 percent, helped by gains in telecom stocks, and were on track for a seventh session of gains in eight. DiGi.Com Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd rose 2.2 percent and 3 percent, respectively. Vietnamese shares fell 0.6 percent, with financials and real estate stocks pulling the index down to its lowest in over three weeks. Indonesian shares reacted positively after government data showed Southeast Asia's largest economy in March posted its biggest trade surplus in six months. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.7 percent. Thailand's stock market was closed on Monday for a holiday. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0445 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3489.55 3501.3 -0.34 Manila 7871.77 7899.98 -0.36 Jakarta 6298.922 6270.327 0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1872 1868.47 0.19 Ho Chi Minh 1149.75 1157.14 -0.64 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3489.55 3402.92 2.55 Bangkok 1767.17 1753.71 0.77 Manila 7871.77 8558.42 -8.02 Jakarta 6298.922 6355.654 -0.89 Kuala Lumpur 1872 1796.81 4.18 Ho Chi Minh 1149.75 984.24 16.82 For Asian Companies click; (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)