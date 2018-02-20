FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Philippines recovers to end higher for 5th session

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
in line with broader Asia on Tuesday but Philippine shares
recouped early losses to finish higher for a fifth straight
session, their longest winning streak since December.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 shed 0.4 percent after European equities fell. 
    U.S. markets were shut on Monday for a holiday. The S&P 500
futures were down 0.4 percent at 0825 GMT.
    "Rising bond yields in the United States are hurting
regional markets," said Lexter Azurin, a senior equity analyst
at AB Capital.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year yields, which move inversely to
prices, are edging towards the four-year highs reached last
week.
    "For the U.S. market, there will be a close eye on the
upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting. We will probably
get an indication from the Fed," Azurin added.
    Indonesian shares ended the session 0.4 percent
lower after briefly touching a fresh record high. Bank Mandiri
(Persero) Tbk PT, up 6.8 percent at a closing high,
helped cushion the fall.
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT, down 0.9 percent, was
the biggest drag on the index. Conglomerate Astra International
Tbk PT fell 1.5 percent. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
declined 0.5 percent.
    Philippine shares reversed early losses to end 0.1
percent higher, led by index heavyweight SM Investments Corp
, up 1.4 percent.
    Telco PLDT Inc rose 2.6 percent to its best close
since Jan-end, helping offset losses in financials.
    Singapore shares slipped 0.3 percent, weighed down by
real estate and telecom stocks. 
    Singapore Telecommunications fell 1.5 percent,
while City Developments Ltd and CapitaLand Ltd
 dropped 3 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.
    The city-state unveiled several tax measures on Monday,
including increasing the top marginal buyer's stamp duty on
residential property worth more than S$1 million, raising the
excise duty on tobacco products and introducing GST on imported
services from 2020.    
    Malaysia ended marginally lower, while Thai shares
 fell 0.5 percent.
    Vietnam was closed for a holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Market          Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3476.53   3487.88         -0.33
 Bangkok         1801.02   1809.67         -0.48
 Manila          8722.7    8710.22         0.14
 Jakarta         6662.876  6689.287        -0.39
 Kuala Lumpur    1855.99   1857.32         -0.07
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3476.53   3402.92         2.16
 Bangkok         1801.02   1753.71         2.70
 Manila          8722.7    8558.42         1.92
 Jakarta         6662.876  6355.654        4.83
 Kuala Lumpur    1855.99   1796.81         3.29
    


 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
