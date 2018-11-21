Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most drop as Wall St rout, oil plunge stir anxiety

Aman Swami

    * Philippines falls, set to snap 5-session winning run
    * Malaysia, Indonesia retreat as trading resumes
    * Singapore shares trade slightly higher 

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Wednesday, as a continued selloff on Wall Street and
plummeting oil prices stoked uncertainty over the global
economy, sending investors fleeing risky assets.
    All three U.S. stock indexes slumped on Tuesday as a 6
percent plunge in oil prices pulled energy stocks lower and
retailers sank after weak earnings and forecasts.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell 0.55 percent.
    Philippine stocks dropped 1 percent, on track to snap
five consecutive sessions of gains, with industrials and
financials weighing down the market.
    Conglomerate SM Investments Corp shed as much as 2.7
percent, after three sessions of gains, while Bank of the
Philippine Islands dipped 2.7 percent.
    Indonesian shares dropped 0.6 percent as trading
resumed after a holiday on Tuesday. 
    Financials and consumer goods stocks dropped, with
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) losing as much as 
2.5 percent, and conglomerate Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT
 falling 3.2 percent.
    Malaysian shares, which also resumed trading after
Tuesday's holiday, retreated 0.8 percent, with Malaysia Airports
Holdings Bhd and IHH Healthcare Bhd falling
as much as 3.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.   
    Thai shares edged 0.4 percent lower, dragged down by
losses in energy stocks such as PTT PCL, which dropped
as much as 1 percent.
    Thailand is expected to post a trade deficit of $190 million
in October, compared with September's surplus of $490 million.
The data is due later in the day.
    Singapore shares edged higher, as lenders such as
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank
Ltd climbed marginally.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0325 GMT 
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3039.63   3026.99         0.42
 Bangkok         1606.2    1612.03         -0.36
 Manila          7230.91   7302.94         -0.99
 Jakarta         5968.603  6005.297        -0.61
 Kuala Lumpur    1696.5    1710.71         -0.83
 Ho Chi Minh     914.01    919.02          -0.55
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3039.63   3402.92         -10.68
 Bangkok         1606.2    1753.71         -8.41
 Manila          7230.91   8558.42         -15.51
 Jakarta         5968.603  6355.654        -6.09
 Kuala Lumpur    1696.5    1796.81         -5.58
 Ho Chi Minh     914.01    984.24          -7.14
 
 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
