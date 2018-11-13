Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most drop tracking Asian peers; Indonesian shares rebound

Aman Swami

    * Philippines shares are biggest decliners 
    * Most markets were on track to close lower 
    * Malaysia's IOI Corp at 10-month low on weak quarterly
    By Aman Swami
    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
slipped on Tuesday, tracking losses in broader Asian peers,
after a rout in U.S. tech stocks and slump in oil prices led to
a sell-off on the Wall Street.
    Political risks in Europe and the ongoing trade conflict
between China and the United States prompted investors to unload
risk-sensitive assets. 
    Major U.S. stock indexes dropped more than 1 percent
overnight, with tech-heavy Nasdaq slumping over 2 percent.

    Weighed by a cocktail of negative factors, MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 1.7 percent to a 1-1/2-week trough.
    Singapore stocks were poised for a third straight
session of losses, as financials weighed on the benchmark. 
    The city-state's largest lender DBS Group Holdings
fell as much as 1.4 percent, while rival United Overseas Bank
 lost up to 1.7 percent. 
    Declines in industrials and real estate stocks pushed
Philippines' benchmark index 1.4 percent lower, with
heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc
 slipping 1.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively.
    Malaysian shares were set to extend losses, with IOI
Corp Bhd hitting a nearly 10-month low. The country's
second-largest palm oil company, IOI Corp, reported a quarterly
net profit of 143.8 million ringgit compared with 360 million
ringgit in the previous year.
    Thai shares traded 0.2 percent lower, dragged by
losses in real estate and financial stocks.
    Shares of blue-chips Central Pattana and Airports
of Thailand PCL were down 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent,
respectively.
    Bucking the trend, Indonesian shares recovered from
previous session's losses, driven by gains in consumer staples
and energy stocks.
    Indonesia's largest automotive distributor, Astra
International Tbk PT, climbed 1.6 percent, while index
heavyweight Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT rose 1.7
percent.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3048.48   3068.15         -0.64
 Bangkok         1652.5    1654.85         -0.14
 Manila          6832.69   6926.2          -1.35
 Jakarta         5818.103  5777.053         0.71
 Kuala Lumpur    1685.8    1696.14         -0.61
 Ho Chi Minh     905.23    918.12          -1.40
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3048.48   3402.92         -10.42
 Bangkok         1652.5    1753.71         -5.77
 Manila          6832.69   8558.42         -20.16
 Jakarta         5818.103  6355.654        -8.46
 Kuala Lumpur    1685.8    1796.81         -6.18
 Ho Chi Minh     905.23    984.24          -8.03
 


 (Reporting by Aman Swami, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
