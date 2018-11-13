SE Asia Stocks-Most drop tracking Asian peers; Indonesian shares rebound

* Philippines shares are biggest decliners * Most markets were on track to close lower * Malaysia's IOI Corp at 10-month low on weak quarterly results By Aman Swami Nov 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, tracking losses in broader Asian peers, after a rout in U.S. tech stocks and slump in oil prices led to a sell-off on the Wall Street. Political risks in Europe and the ongoing trade conflict between China and the United States prompted investors to unload risk-sensitive assets. Major U.S. stock indexes dropped more than 1 percent overnight, with tech-heavy Nasdaq slumping over 2 percent. Weighed by a cocktail of negative factors, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.7 percent to a 1-1/2-week trough. Singapore stocks were poised for a third straight session of losses, as financials weighed on the benchmark. The city-state's largest lender DBS Group Holdings fell as much as 1.4 percent, while rival United Overseas Bank lost up to 1.7 percent. Declines in industrials and real estate stocks pushed Philippines' benchmark index 1.4 percent lower, with heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc slipping 1.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Malaysian shares were set to extend losses, with IOI Corp Bhd hitting a nearly 10-month low. The country's second-largest palm oil company, IOI Corp, reported a quarterly net profit of 143.8 million ringgit compared with 360 million ringgit in the previous year. Thai shares traded 0.2 percent lower, dragged by losses in real estate and financial stocks. Shares of blue-chips Central Pattana and Airports of Thailand PCL were down 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Bucking the trend, Indonesian shares recovered from previous session's losses, driven by gains in consumer staples and energy stocks. Indonesia's largest automotive distributor, Astra International Tbk PT, climbed 1.6 percent, while index heavyweight Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT rose 1.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3048.48 3068.15 -0.64 Bangkok 1652.5 1654.85 -0.14 Manila 6832.69 6926.2 -1.35 Jakarta 5818.103 5777.053 0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1685.8 1696.14 -0.61 Ho Chi Minh 905.23 918.12 -1.40 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3048.48 3402.92 -10.42 Bangkok 1652.5 1753.71 -5.77 Manila 6832.69 8558.42 -20.16 Jakarta 5818.103 6355.654 -8.46 Kuala Lumpur 1685.8 1796.81 -6.18 Ho Chi Minh 905.23 984.24 -8.03 (Reporting by Aman Swami, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)