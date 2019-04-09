SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher; investors eye Fed minutes

* Indonesia set to snap two consecutive losses * Singapore on track to post eighth gain in nine sessions * Investor sentiment buoyed ahead of Fed minutes By Shreya Mariam Job April 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks rose in thin trade on Tuesday, with Indonesia leading gains ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes and inflation data, while uncertainties on the Sino-U.S. trade talks lingered. "The FOMC Minutes could hold more dovish details to hold rates this year and wind down QT (Quantitative tightening)," Vishnu Varathan, senior economist with Mizuho Bank said in a note. According to a Reuters poll taken last month, the U.S. Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates until at least the end of next year. Economists gave a 40 percent chance of at least one rate cut by end-2020. U.S. consumer price index, due out Wednesday, is likely to have risen 1.8 percent in March, according to a Reuters poll. Meanwhile, investor sentiment was hampered following news that U.S. officials are "not satisfied yet" about all the issues standing in the way of a deal to end the U.S.-China trade war. However, a top White House official also stated that progress had been made in talks with China last week. Growing uncertainties on the Sino-U.S. trade front ahead of the Fed minutes release on Wednesday saw investors across the board adopt a cautious approach. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after brushing its highest since late August last year during the previous session. Indonesian stocks led gains in the region with a 0.8 percent rise and were set to snap two sessions of losses. Energy and financial stocks boosted the index with United Tractors Tbk Pt firming 1.4 percent and Bank Central Asia Tbk Pt adding 0.4 percent. Oil prices eased on Tuesday, slipping away from 5-month highs reached earlier in the session as a sluggish economic outlook countered an otherwise tight market. Singapore stocks recouped losses from the previous session with a 0.2 percent rise, supported by gains among the lenders. United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd gained 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, telecom stocks dragged the Malaysian benchmark index lower. Maxis Bhd and Axiata Group Bhd dropped 1.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Vietnam stocks slipped and were on track to snap three straight sessions of gains. Philippine stock markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0412 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3322.79 3315.42 0.22 Bangkok 1651.05 1646.18 0.30 Jakarta 6477.355 6425.734 0.80 Kuala Lumpur 1640.46 1644.35 -0.24 Ho Chi Minh 996.2 997.56 -0.14 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3322.79 3068.76 8.28 Bangkok 1651.05 1563.88 5.57 Jakarta 6477.355 6,194.50 4.57 Kuala Lumpur 1640.46 1690.58 -2.96 Ho Chi Minh 996.2 892.54 11.61 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)