June 21, 2019 / 10:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher; Philippines, Malaysia lead gains

Rashmi Ashok

    * Most trade sideways, post slim gains towards close
    * Indonesia dips ahead of May trade data due on Monday
    * Singapore posts best weekly gain since early April

    June 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
managed to notch modest gains on Friday, with Philippines and
Malaysia rising the most, as investors shied away from big bets
ahead of a data-heavy week.
    "A raft of activity data is expected to reinforce the
downside growth risk for Asian economies," an ING note said.
    Malaysia and Singapore's inflation data, Thailand's central
bank rate decision, and Indonesia's export data, Thailand and
Singapore's manufacturing data, among others, are expected next
week.
    Uncertainties around the upcoming meeting of U.S. President
Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and rising
tensions between the United States and Iran in the Middle East
also tempered risk appetite and alarmed investors.
    "The global market angst about trade may increase in the
run-up to the Xi-Trump meeting taking place alongside the G20
leaders gathering in Osaka at the end of the week," ING added.
    However, owing to the U.S. Federal Reserve's clearest signal
yet of likely interest rate cuts in the near future and dovish
stances by other regional central banks, all regional indexes
notched a weekly gain, led by Singapore.
    Philippine stocks rose, boosted by heavyweight
industrial stocks. The index notched a five-week winning streak.
    JG Summit Holdings accounted for a majority of
gains, rising 4.1% while lender BDO Unibank added 0.9%.
    Malaysian stocks also crept up towards close, with
agri company Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and Hong
Leong Bank boosting the index.
    Thailand's index see-sawed across the session to end
flat. Gains among heavyweight energy stocks were offset by steep
losses among financials.
    Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks bucked the trend to
edge lower. Investors sold off large cap stocks ahead of the
nation's May trade data due on Monday.
    Investors in Southeast Asia's largest economy experienced a
shock last month, when it posted its biggest trade deficit in
the country's history in April.
    Singapore's index managed to post meagre gains, after
a  lacklustre session. The index notched a weekly gain of 2.9%,
its best since early April.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3321.4    3314.51         0.21
 Bangkok                1717.14   1717.82         -0.04
 Manila                 8055.47   8022.42         0.41
 Jakarta                6315.436  6335.698        -0.32
 Kuala Lumpur           1682.23   1675.43         0.41
 Ho Chi Minh            959.2     959.18          0.00
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3321.4    3068.76         8.23
 Bangkok                1717.14   1563.88         9.80
 Manila                 8055.47   7,466.02        7.90
 Jakarta                6315.436  6,194.50        1.95
 Kuala Lumpur           1682.23   1690.58         -0.49
 Ho Chi Minh            959.2     892.54          7.47
 


 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
