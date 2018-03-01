FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Financials
March 1, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most edge lower on U.S rate rise fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore extends falls, Vietnam snaps 4 sessions of gains
    * Odds of Philippine rate hike rise after cbank inflation
view
    * Indonesians shares gain after strong manufacturing data

    By Aditya Soni
    March 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
slipped on Thursday after Wall Street tumbled overnight on
revived fears of more rate hikes than expected this year.
    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in his first public
appearance as head of the Fed, vowed at a congressional hearing
on Tuesday (U.S. time) to prevent the economy from overheating
while sticking with a plan to gradually raise interest rates.
    His remarks continued to weigh on equities on Thursday, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 dipping 0.1 percent. 
    "Waves of risk aversion are running through investors' heads
as they prepare for round two of Jay Powell's testimony,
probably hoping that he dials back on some of those hawkish
overtones he delivered to Congress on Tuesday," Stephen Innes,
head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda said in a note.
    Singapore shares declined for a third straight
session and posted their lowest close in a week, dragged mainly
by industrials.
    Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd dipped
1.5 percent, while Venture Corp Ltd slipped 2.3
percent.
    Philippine shares fell 0.1 percent after the central
bank said on Wednesday that annual inflation could breach the
official target in February, possibly quickening to a more than
three-year high of 4.8 percent.
    Inflation breaching the 4 percent mark definitely increases
the odds of a rate hike, said Fio De Jesus, an equity research
analyst with RCBC Securities in Manila.
    Financials and industrials led the losers, with JG Summit
Holdings Inc falling 5.4 percent to a near three-month
low, while BDO Unibank Inc slid 1.7 percent.
    Vietnam shares shares fell 0.5 percent with
financials leading the losers.
    Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value,
dropped 3.1 percent, accounting for most of the losses, while
Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of
Vietnam slid 3.1 percent.
    Indonesian shares ticked up after data showed that
manufacturing activity expanded in February at the fastest pace
since June 2016.
    Consumer Staples and telecommunications discretionary stocks
were the biggest gainers. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
rose 1.5 percent, while Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk PT
firmed 7.7 percent.
    Malaysian shares edged up with Genting Bhd
and Sime Darby Plantation Bhd rising 3.1 percent and
2.8 percent, respectively. 
    The Thai stock market was closed for a public
holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Market          Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3513.85   3517.94         -0.12
 Manila          8465.77   8475.29         -0.11
 Jakarta         6606.053  6597.218        0.13
 Kuala Lumpur    1860.86   1856.2          0.25
 Ho Chi Minh     1115.79   1121.54         -0.51
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore       3513.85   3402.92         3.26
 Manila          8465.77   8,558.42        -1.08
 Jakarta         6606.053  6,355.65        3.94
 Kuala Lumpur    1860.86   1796.81         3.56
 Ho Chi Minh     1115.79   984.24          13.37
 
 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.