SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up as oil recovers; Malaysia ends at 1-mth high

* Malaysia gains for seventh session * Vietnam closes at 2-week high * Thailand ends at 1-week low By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets inched higher on Tuesday, briefly sidelining trends in broader Asia that remained subdued before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the U.S. Congress. Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's stance towards gradual monetary policy tightening, and market focus will be on his views on recent trade tensions. A recovery in oil prices that had slumped to three-month lows in the previous session also helped boost sentiment. Malaysia's stock index extended gains to a seventh session, closing at a one-month high. Mobile communication service provider Digi.Com Bhd rose 7.5 percent. Singapore stocks climbed, with Singapore Airlines Ltd up 3.6 percent and Singapore Press Holdings hitting a one-year closing high. The city-state's non-oil domestic exports rose less than expected in June, hurt by slower growth of pharmaceutical shipments, data showed. Philippine stocks closed higher, with telecom and consumer sectors leading gains. Vietnam shares gained for a fourth straight session, closing 1.1 percent higher. The bourse ended at a two-week closing high, with Mobile World Investment Corp up 4.5 percent. The Indonesian index closed 0.7 percent lower, largely dragged by banks. Bank Central Asia fell 1.7 percent, while Astra International was down 1.1 percent. Thai shares marked their lowest close in a week, as energy and industrial stocks took a beating from the dip in oil prices. PTT Exploration and Production lost 3.7 percent, while Airports of Thailand closed 2.8 percent lower. Foreign selling of Thai shares hit a record high so far this year, bourse data showed, driven by domestic political uncertainty, higher U.S. interest rates and rising global trade protectionism. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3239.64 3232.79 0.21 Bangkok 1626.07 1627.69 -0.10 Manila 7381.68 7369.44 0.17 Jakarta 5861.508 5905.158 -0.74 Kuala Lumpur 1737.28 1726.67 0.61 Ho Chi Minh 921.27 911.11 1.12 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3239.64 3402.92 -4.80 Bangkok 1626.07 1753.71 -7.28 Manila 7381.68 8558.42 -13.75 Jakarta 5861.508 6355.654 -7.77 Kuala Lumpur 1737.28 1796.81 -3.31 Ho Chi Minh 921.27 984.24 -6.40 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Sunil Nair)