SE Asia Stocks-Most end firmer; Indonesia drags ahead of elections

* Indonesia presidential elections to be held on April 17 * Singapore snaps 7 straight sessions of gains * Vietnam posts over two-week closing high By Shreya Mariam Job April 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended firmer on Monday as hints of more stimulus in China and a rebound in U.S. payrolls buoyed investor sentiment, while Indonesian stocks dragged as caution surfaced ahead of the country's presidential elections. U.S. employment growth accelerated from a 17-month low in March, while China said it will step up its policy of targeted cuts to banks' required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small- and medium-sized businesses. Underlying caution would prevail in EM Asia stating that the U.S. data, while positive, is far from conclusive, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist, Mizuho Bank. "Expectation-beating U.S. NFP (non-farm payrolls) is not without the soft spots; be it a dip in participation rate or weaker-than-projected wage gains," he said. Indonesian stocks pared early losses to close 0.8 percent weaker after dropping as much as 1.3 percent during the session. Political uncertainties ahead of the April 17 elections saw investors taking positions. "Investor sentiment remains weak as we close in on the presidential election next week. Liquid large-cap stocks are being sold off as investors attempt to lower their risk appetite," said Taye Shim, head of research, Mirae Asset Sekuritas. According to an opinion poll taken last month, President Joko Widodo held a double-digit lead over his challenger, retired general Prabowo Subianto. Telecom and consumer stocks led declines in the region with Telekomunikasi Indonesia shedding 1.7 percent, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt ended 1.6 percent weaker. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks declined 0.6 percent. Singapore stocks snapped a seven-session winning streak to close 0.2 percent weaker, with industrials dragging the index lower. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd closed down 1.4 percent each. Vietnam stocks hit their highest close since March 20, with gains in real estate and financial shares boosting the index. Philippine stocks closed 0.5 percent higher with gains concentrated in industrial shares. International Container Terminal Services Inc closed 4.9 percent firmer, posting their biggest intraday percentage gain since March 12; while SM Investment Corp added 1 percent. Thai stock market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3315.42 3322.64 -0.22 Manila 7915.63 7873.18 0.54 Jakarta 6425.734 6474.018 -0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1644.35 1641.81 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 997.56 989.26 0.84 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3315.42 3068.76 8.04 Manila 7915.63 7,466.02 6.02 Jakarta 6425.734 6,194.50 3.73 Kuala Lumpur 1644.35 1690.58 -2.73 Ho Chi Minh 997.56 892.54 11.77 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)