SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher as Xi calms U.S.-China trade war fears

* U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rise over 1 pct * Broader Asian shares recover from losses, rise 0.9 pct * Vietnam shares touch record high before ending lower By Nicole Pinto April 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars, easing concerns over an escalating U.S.-China trade row. Xi also said China would raise the foreign ownership limit in the automobile sector "as soon as possible" and push previously announced measures to open up the financial sector. "Xi's comments to reduce trade tensions are leading to a 'risk-on' environment and helps Southeast Asian equities," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. Indonesia, the biggest gainer in the region, climbed 1.3 percent, while an index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 1.7 percent. Financials led the way, with Bank Central Asia jumping 2.3 percent and Bank Mandiri up nearly 4 percent. Malaysian shares rose 0.6 percent ahead of data on factory output, which likely rose 3.4 percent from a year ago in February, according to a Reuters poll. Sime Darby Plantation Bhd climbed 5.1 percent, while Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd jumped 6.6 percent. Thai shares climbed, as property developer Central Pattana PCL jumped 4.2 percent. Philippine shares ended slightly lower, as Bank of the Philippine Islands and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc lost ground. "There is continued weakness in the Philippine peso and that has continued to pull down market sentiment," said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. Vietnam shares ended 0.5 percent lower after touching a record high earlier in the session. Realty firm Vingroup JSC hit an all-time high, but erased gains to close 2.9 percent lower, while FLC Faros Construction JSC slumped 6.2 percent. U.S. S&P 500 E-mini futures rose over 1 percent, while Asia shares ex-Japan recovered from early losses to advance 0.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3466.38 3449.96 0.48 Bangkok 1760.95 1751.27 0.55 Manila 7934.68 7945.66 -0.14 Jakarta 6325.818 6246.131 1.28 Kuala Lumpur 1860.98 1849.71 0.61 Ho Chi Minh 1198.12 1204.33 -0.52 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3466.38 3402.92 1.86 Bangkok 1760.95 1753.71 0.41 Manila 7934.68 8558.42 -7.29 Jakarta 6325.818 6355.654 -0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1860.98 1796.81 3.57 Ho Chi Minh 1198.12 984.24 21.73 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto, additional reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)