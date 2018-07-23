SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Indonesia gains for second session

* Thailand rises for fourth straight session * Indonesia up for seventh session in eight By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi July 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets erased early losses on Monday while Indonesia extended gains for a second straight session, driven by consumer staples and telecommunication stocks. Indonesian shares, up 0.7 percent, were the biggest gainers in the region. The country's central bank last week kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, taking a pause in its monetary tightening cycle. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT and Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk PT, up 2 percent and 7.8 percent respectively, were the top gainers. Most other markets in the region started the week on the back foot after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of imported goods from China, but recoved in late trade. Thai shares reversed early losses and ended 0.28 percent higher, buoyed by gains in material and energy stocks. PTT Global Chemical PCL, up 2.8 percent, extended gains into a fourth straight session and was among the top performers on the benchmark. Philippine shares were down 0.3 percent, with losses in real estate stocks offsetting gains in financials. Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc, down 1.35 percent, was the biggest drag on the index. Signalling a third interest rate rise this year, the Philippine central bank governor said on Friday that the apex bank was considering "strong monetary action" at its meeting next month to curb inflation and foreign exchange volatility Singapore shares fell by 0.12 percent, with financials leading the losses. Singapore's core inflation gauge in June rose slightly more than expected at 1.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with the median forecast of 1.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3293.71 3297.83 -0.12 Bangkok 1675.75 1671.06 0.28 Manila 7376.8 7399.61 -0.31 Jakarta 5915.796 5872.784 0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1757.96 1754.67 0.19 Ho Chi Minh 936.74 933.39 0.36 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3293.71 3402.92 -3.21 Bangkok 1675.75 1753.71 -4.45 Manila 7376.8 8,558.42 -13.81 Jakarta 5915.796 6355.654 -6.92 Kuala Lumpur 1757.96 1796.81 -2.16 Ho Chi Minh 936.74 984.24 -4.82 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)