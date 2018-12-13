Financials
December 13, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher on easing trade war woes; Thai index edges lower

Shanima A

4 Min Read

    * The Philippine central bank holds interest rate steady
    * Indonesia hits over 7-mth high
    * Thai shares at 3-week low

    By Shanima A
    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Thursday on hopes of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions
in light of recent positive steps taken by both the countries,
but the Thai index was pulled lower by weakness in energy-linked
shares.
    The sentiment across broader Asia seemed less pessimistic
about the trade deal, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan edging up 0.8
percent.[
    Optimism about improving relations between the two
superpowers grew after China made its first major U.S. soybean
purchases in more than six months on Wednesday, two U.S. traders
said, and its first since U.S. President Donald Trump and his
Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping struck a trade war truce in early
December.
    Indonesia's benchmark index climbed to a more than
seven-month high, aided by consumer staples and telecom stocks. 
    Shares of cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT
added 1.8 percent, while those of Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT rose to its
highest in more than a week. 
    However, the Southeast Asia's largest economy is expecting
foreign direct investment to the country to be around $11
billion to $13 billion this year, less than the average in
recent years of $20 billion per year.
    Philippines benchmark index eked out their third
straight sessions of gains, rising to one-week high.
    Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank held its benchmark
interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, in line with the
outlook for the inflation rate to cool.
    The apex bank had raised rates by a total 175 basis points
so far this year, at the past five consecutive meetings to tame
inflation. 
    Singapore benchmark index climbed a near one-week
high, while that of Malaysia added 0.8 percent. 
    The Thailand index, however, bucked the rising trend
and fell 1.2 percent to hit their lowest since Nov. 22. Shares
of oil and gas explorers PTT PCL plunged to their
lowest in more than four months, while those of PTT Exploration
and Production PCL fell 6.7 percent. 
    Oil prices were flat on Thursday under pressure from high
inventories but buoyed by a drawdown in U.S. crude
stockpiles.   
    

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                                    
 Market              Current     Previous Close   Pct Move
 Singapore           3111.08     3099.99          0.36
 Bangkok             1614.99     1634.88          -1.22
 Manila              7522.92     7488.24          0.46
 Jakarta             6177.72     6115.577         1.02
 Kuala Lumpur        1676        1663.27          0.77
 Ho Chi Minh         960.25      961.28           -0.11
                                                  
 Change on year                                   
 Market              Current     End 2017         Pct Move
 Singapore           3111.08     3402.92          -8.58
 Bangkok             1614.99     1753.71          -7.91
 Manila              7522.92     8558.42          -12.10
 Jakarta             6177.72     6355.654         -2.80
 Kuala Lumpur        1676        1796.81          -6.72
 Ho Chi Minh         960.25      984.24           -2.44
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.