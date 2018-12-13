SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher on easing trade war woes; Thai index edges lower

* The Philippine central bank holds interest rate steady * Indonesia hits over 7-mth high * Thai shares at 3-week low By Shanima A Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Thursday on hopes of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions in light of recent positive steps taken by both the countries, but the Thai index was pulled lower by weakness in energy-linked shares. The sentiment across broader Asia seemed less pessimistic about the trade deal, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging up 0.8 percent.[ Optimism about improving relations between the two superpowers grew after China made its first major U.S. soybean purchases in more than six months on Wednesday, two U.S. traders said, and its first since U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping struck a trade war truce in early December. Indonesia's benchmark index climbed to a more than seven-month high, aided by consumer staples and telecom stocks. Shares of cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT added 1.8 percent, while those of Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT rose to its highest in more than a week. However, the Southeast Asia's largest economy is expecting foreign direct investment to the country to be around $11 billion to $13 billion this year, less than the average in recent years of $20 billion per year. Philippines benchmark index eked out their third straight sessions of gains, rising to one-week high. Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, in line with the outlook for the inflation rate to cool. The apex bank had raised rates by a total 175 basis points so far this year, at the past five consecutive meetings to tame inflation. Singapore benchmark index climbed a near one-week high, while that of Malaysia added 0.8 percent. The Thailand index, however, bucked the rising trend and fell 1.2 percent to hit their lowest since Nov. 22. Shares of oil and gas explorers PTT PCL plunged to their lowest in more than four months, while those of PTT Exploration and Production PCL fell 6.7 percent. Oil prices were flat on Thursday under pressure from high inventories but buoyed by a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3111.08 3099.99 0.36 Bangkok 1614.99 1634.88 -1.22 Manila 7522.92 7488.24 0.46 Jakarta 6177.72 6115.577 1.02 Kuala Lumpur 1676 1663.27 0.77 Ho Chi Minh 960.25 961.28 -0.11 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3111.08 3402.92 -8.58 Bangkok 1614.99 1753.71 -7.91 Manila 7522.92 8558.42 -12.10 Jakarta 6177.72 6355.654 -2.80 Kuala Lumpur 1676 1796.81 -6.72 Ho Chi Minh 960.25 984.24 -2.44 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)