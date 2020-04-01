Financials
April 1, 2020 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower as virus anxiety weighs; Malaysia leads fall

    * Indonesia reverses course, ends 1.6% down
    * Malaysia posts biggest intraday drop in over a week
    * Thailand dragged by financials

    By Arundhati Dutta
    April 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended lower
on Wednesday as anxiety about the spreading coronavirus and a
looming global recession prevailed over regional government
efforts to cushion their economies from the pandemic. 
    "I think what's dragging down the regional markets is the
very poor start to trading in Europe. Only China and Australia
have weathered the storm," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at
brokerage OANDA.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 2.4% at
0705 GMT, after ending Tuesday with its worst quarter in 18
years.
    Reports of fresh infections and deaths from the virus
continued across Southeast Asia, with Malaysia recording as many
as 142 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

    Malaysian equities lead the losses and posted their
biggest intraday drop in over a week. Heavyweight Tenaga
Nasional fell 1.7%. 
     Indonesian stocks reversed course after a strong
start to the session and ended 1.6% lower, with financials being
the top losers. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shed 0.8%. 
     "This is actually a fair reflection of where the world is
at, at the moment. Rallies are limited in scope and tentative,
with markets falling further and faster," Halley said. 
     Weighing on sentiment was data which showed Indonesia's
tourist arrivals fell nearly 30% in February, partly because of
the global spread of COVID-19. 
    Singaporean shares shed 1.9%, with big cap financials
United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd
  falling 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively. 
    The Thai benchmark also ended lower, weighed by
financials and communication services. 
    On the upside, China's factory activity improved in March
after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on
Wednesday.
    Vietnamese equities advanced 2.7%, with gains
underpinned by the financial sector. 
    The country plans to cut its electricity prices by 10% for
three months to support people hit by the epidemic, state media
reported on Wednesday.
    The Philippine index rose n 1.6%, with real estate
conglomerate Ayala Land adding 3.2%. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2440.27       2481.23      -1.65
  Bangkok          1105.51       1125.86      -1.81
  Manila           5408.52       5321.23      1.64
  Jakarta          4466.037      4538.93      -1.61
  Kuala Lumpur     1322.66       1350.89      -2.09
 Ho Chi Minh       680.23        662.53       2.67
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2440.27       3222.83      -24.28
  Bangkok          1105.51       1579.84      -30.02
  Manila           5408.52       7,815.26     -30.80
  Jakarta          4466.037      6,299.54     -29.11
  Kuala Lumpur     1322.66       1588.76      -16.75
  Ho Chi Minh      680.23        960.99       -29.22
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
