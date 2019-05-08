SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower on worries Sino-U.S. trade deal may derail

* China dispatches top negotiator to U.S. for make-or-break deal China posts mixed April trade data Thailand cenbank maintains interest rate at 1.75 pct By Nikhil Subba May 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker on Wednesday, as concerns of an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute reflected a reprice in global growth prospects, while the Philippine index rebounded to close marginally higher. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is due to visit Washington on Thursday and Friday for trade talks in a last-ditch bid to avert a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump. "I don't think investors are feeling too hopeful about things ... hopes that the global economy is stabalizing will all be gone if the trade talks fail ... if the tariffs that Trump has tweeted are applied on Friday, there will be more downside on markets," said Joanne Goh, equity strategist, DBS Bank Ltd. Trade data from China - Southeast Asia's top trading partner - showed exports unexpectedly shrank in April, but imports surprised with their first increase in five months, indicating some improvement in domestic demand. The data painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy, which has been reeling under slowing growth partly due to the trade dispute. Singapore stocks, which are most exposed to global trade, closed 1 percent lower, weighed down by losses in the oil and gas sector. The United States and China are major export destinations for the city-state. Singapore-based lender DBS Group Holdings, which was the biggest contributor to the benchmark's decline, slipped nearly 1 percent at close. Thai stocks closed nearly 1 percent down at a one-month low, with consumer non-cyclicals and technology stocks being the top drags. Thailand's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent, as widely expected, saying monetary policy remained accommodative, while risks to financial stability remained. Indonesian and Malaysian stocks both ended about 0.4 percent weaker. Industrial stocks dragged the Malaysian index lower, while the utilities sector pulled down the Indonesian benchmark. Philippine stocks reversed course to close marginally higher, after dropping 2 percent earlier in the session. Gains in the benchmark were boosted by heavyweights SM Investment Corp, which climbed 1.8 percent after the conglomerate posted strong first-quarter results. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 1002 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3282.5 3312.52 -0.91 Bangkok 1655.39 1669.68 -0.86 Manila 7926.69 7910.63 0.20 Jakarta 6270.202 6297.318 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1633.55 1639.37 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 951.22 957.56 -0.66 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3282.5 3068.76 6.97 Bangkok 1655.39 1563.88 5.85 Manila 7926.69 8558.42 -7.38 Jakarta 6270.202 6194.498 1.22 Kuala Lumpur 1633.55 1690.58 -3.37 Ho Chi Minh 951.22 984.24 -3.35 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)