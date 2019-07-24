SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower; Philippines falls on profit-taking

* Philippines, Indonesia at lowest close in two weeks * Jollibee Foods top drag on Philippine benchmark * Singapore reverses course to end lower By Anushka Trivedi July 24 (Reuters) - Philippine shares closed at a two-week low on Wednesday as investors booked profits in financial stocks, while most Southeast Asian markets ended lower. The country's biggest banks BDO Unibank Inc, Bank of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co lost between 0.7% and 2.3%. "I think this is more of a profit-taking for the banking sectors as the rally in the last couple of trading days were led by rally from the banks" said Miguel Ong, a research analyst with AP Securities. Jollibee Foods Inc fell 8% to its lowest close in over nine months and was the worst performer on the benchmark. The stock was sold heavily after the Asian fast-food giant said it would to acquire U.S. brand Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for $100 million to continue its push for an expansion outside its home market. "A lot of foreign investors are iffy regarding the acquisition, since the acquisition of Smashburger in 2015 has not resulted in better earnings for Jollibee," Rachel Cruz, a research analyst with AP Securities said. Meanwhile, cautious investors pulled money from other Southeast Asian markets ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's much-anticipated policy decision the following week. "There is more potential for downside risk rather than upside risk. So I think investors are seeing this as little bit more of an opportunity to take profit rather than a long-term investment opportunity" said Taye Shim, head of research, Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Indonesia's benchmark fell to a two-week trough with growth concerns weighing on the sentiment. With Bank Indonesia slashing interest-rates recently, Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy's second-quarter GDP is expected to be "pretty much at a higher risk of disappointment rather than a positive surprise", Shim added. Singapore and Malaysian shares ended the session slightly lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3368.44 3373.13 -0.14 Bangkok 1725.44 1724.87 0.03 Manila 8161.49 8251.46 -1.09 Jakarta 6384.987 6403.81 -0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1652.41 1655.67 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 988.41 989.46 -0.11 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3368.44 3068.76 9.77 Bangkok 1725.44 1563.88 10.33 Manila 8161.49 7,466.02 9.32 Jakarta 6384.987 6,194.50 3.08 Kuala Lumpur 1652.41 1690.58 -2.26 Ho Chi Minh 988.41 892.54 10.74 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; editing by Uttaresh.V)