SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower; Thai shares gain
September 25, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 25 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end lower; Thai shares gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Sept 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed lower on Monday, in line with broader Asia, while Thai
shares climbed ahead of the central bank's interest rate
decision due later in the week.
    Philippine shares closed down 0.4 percent, recovering
some of the losses earlier in the session. The index had fallen
as much as 1 percent, pulled down by a 23.6 percent drop in
Energy Development Corp.
    The renewable power producer said on Friday a tender offer
for a consortium of investors to buy about a third of the
company had ended.
    The number of shares tendered was more than what the bidders
had sought and the extra shares are being sold down, said Joseph
Roxas, president of Manila-based Eagle Equities Inc.
    Market heavyweight SM Investments Corp rose,
reversing an early drop, and hit a record closing high.
    "Philippine shares turned to profit-taking mode as the last
week of September started," said Luis Limlingan, managing
director at Regina Capital. 
    "Some volatility may be expected this week for the
Philippines, with a lot of funds wanting to "clean" their
portfolios ahead of the end of 3Q17."
    The Thai index was the sole gainer in the region,
closing 0.5 percent higher, lifted by a 1.5 percent spike in oil
and gas refiner PTT Pcl.
    Thailand's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
interest rate unchanged near record lows on Wednesday, despite
calls for a cut to contain the strength of the baht.
 
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares ended marginally lower
after data showed the city-state's annual headline consumer
price index rose at a slower-than-expected pace in August,
reinforcing expectations that the central bank will keep policy
unchanged at its review in October.
    Real estate company CapitaLand Ltd slipped 1.1
percent to end at its lowest since July 13, while Jardine
Matheson declined 0.7 percent.
    Indonesian shares and the index of the country's 45
most liquid stocks fell 0.3 percent each.
    Malaysian shares shed 0.1 percent, having traded at
volumes 1.5 times the 30-day average, with losses in financial
stocks such as Malayan Banking Bhd and AMMB Holdings
 largely offsetting a 2.3 percent rise in Petronas Gas
.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market          Current      Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3215.91      3220.25         -0.13
  Bangkok         1667.59      1659.05         0.51
  Manila          8244.73      8281.27         -0.44
  Jakarta         5894.612     5911.708        -0.29
  Kuala Lumpur    1769.14      1771.04         -0.11
  Ho Chi Minh     805.58       807.13          -0.19
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market          Current      End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore       3215.91      2880.76         11.63
  Bangkok         1667.59      1542.94         8.08
  Manila          8244.73      6840.64         20.53
  Jakarta         5894.612     5296.711        11.29
  Kuala Lumpur    1769.14      1641.73         7.76
  Ho Chi Minh     805.58       664.87          21.16
 


 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Enrico Delacruz in Manila; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

