SE Asia Stocks-Most end on cheery note; Thai shares up over 1 pct

* Thailand hits 1-mth closing high * Vietnam snaps 5 weekly sessions of losses By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended the week on a positive note with Thailand rising over 1 percent while the Philippines posted its best week in well over a year. Asia shares ex-Japan erased early losses to rise 0.7 percent as Chinese stocks staged a smart recovery and the yuan bounced from a one-year low. The Chinese currency took a beating earlier in the day after the country's central bank set a weaker fixing for the seventh straight session, adding to the anxiety in Asian markets, which remain sensitive to any sharp moves in the yuan. Thai stocks extended gains from the previous session to end up 1.5 percent, marking a one-month closing high. Shares in four of Thailand's biggest lenders rose after they reported market-beating second-quarter profit, as the impact of their decision to waive fees for digital transactions was milder than expected. Kasikornbank jumped 5.8 percent while Siam Commercial Bank was up 4.4 percent. Philippine stocks ended the day higher, erasing early losses. BDO Unibank up 1.9 percent and SM Prime Holdings rising 1.2 percent. The bourse marked its best week since April 2017. The Indonesian index pulled back from early losses, after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, taking a pause in its monetary tightening cycle aimed at bolstering the currency. The rupiah hit a near three-year low on Friday. The "puzzling movement" of the rupiah despite impressive interest rate hikes has the market a little concerned, said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Investors now have to reassess the economy and recalibrate their investment strategies, he added. The benchmark index closed the week 1.2 percent lower. Singapore shares extending gains for a fourth consecutive session, ending up 0.6 percent. For the week it gained 1.2 percent. Malaysian shares snapped nine consecutive sessions of gains to end lower. Digi.Com Bhd was down 1.9 percent and Tenaga Nasional fell 0.7 percent. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-20 fell, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia Malaysia is the second largest producer and exporter of palm oil. Vietnam stocks snapped five weekly sessions of losses and also a six-day winning run to end down 1.1 percent. Saigon Beer slumped 7 percent to a one-year low. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3297.83 3277.58 0.62 Bangkok 1671.06 1646.89 1.47 Manila 7399.61 7387.87 0.16 Jakarta 5872.784 5871.077 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1754.67 1759.24 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 933.39 943.97 -1.12 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3297.83 3402.92 -3.09 Bangkok 1671.06 1753.71 -4.71 Manila 7399.61 8558.42 -13.54 Jakarta 5872.784 6355.654 -7.60 Kuala Lumpur 1754.67 1796.81 -2.35 Ho Chi Minh 933.39 984.24 -5.17 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Sunil Nair)