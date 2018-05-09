SE Asia Stocks-Most fall after Trump exits Iran nuclear deal

* Asian shares ex-Japan down 0.2 pct * Thai shares slide for a fifth straight session By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal with Iran, sending oil prices to over 3-year peaks and rattling share markets across the region. Asia shares outside Japan ticked down as renewed U.S. sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for many companies that have deals with Iran. Oil prices rose more than 2 percent after Trump's move, likely curbing Iran's crude exports in an already tight market. "Asian markets are quite susceptible to foreign pressure because they are heavily dependent on oil," said Manny Cruz, analyst at the Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. "Inflation is a concern for most economies in Asia and it may impair growth in the near term if oil prices climb above $70 a barrel. That will continue to weaken sentiment in equities." In Southeast Asia, Philippine stocks fell as much as 0.6 percent, dragged down by lenders. Bank of the Philippines Islands shed as much as 2.8 percent. The country's trade deficit for March narrowed, preliminary data showed. Singapore was steady after earlier falling on financials. Index heavyweight DBS Group Holdings shed as much as 1.7 percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd fell to a three-week low. Thai shares inched 0.3 percent lower, with gains in energy stocks curbed by losses in telecom. Natural gas suppliers PTT Public edged 0.9 percent higher, while telecom services provider Advanced Info Services shed 2.9 percent. Indonesia rose 0.2 percent, while Vietnam was flat, with oil and gas refiner Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp up as much as 2.3 percent. Malaysia was closed for general elections. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0403 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3543.13 3543.17 0.00 Bangkok 1755.88 1760.25 -0.25 Manila 7554.44 7577.57 -0.31 Jakarta 5786.745 5774.716 0.21 Ho Chi Minh 1060.54 1060.45 0.01 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3543.13 3402.92 4.12 Bangkok 1755.88 1753.71 0.12 Manila 7554.44 8558.42 -11.73 Jakarta 5786.745 6355.654 -8.95 Ho Chi Minh 1060.54 984.24 7.75 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)