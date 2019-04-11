Financials
April 11, 2019 / 3:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of China trade data; Singapore up

Shreya Mariam Job

4 Min Read

    * Philippines down after three sessions of gains
    * Malaysia Feb industrial data due later in day

    By Shreya Mariam Job
    April 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
edged lower on Thursday as investors exercised caution amid a
tariff spat between the United States and the European Union,
and ahead of China trade data on Friday.  
    "Investors will likely stay defensive and monitor
geopolitical developments ahead of China trade data later in the
week," ING said in a note.
    China's exports are expected to have rebounded in March
after a sharp drop in February, while imports likely shrank for
a fourth straight month but at a more modest pace, a Reuters
poll showed.    
    Investors remained wary as U.S. President Donald Trump has
threatened new tariffs on goods from the European Union even as
the Sino-U.S. trade dispute remains unresolved. 
    Indonesian shares slipped amid political uncertainty
ahead of the presidential elections on April 17.  
    Consumer and financial stocks led the decline with Astra
International Tbk PT down 1.6 percent, while Bank
Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT lost 1.8 percent. 
    Philippine shares fell 0.3 percent and were headed
for their first session of decline in four, after data showed a
drop in the country's February exports.
    Exports slid 0.9 percent from a year earlier, while imports
rose 2.6 percent.
    Malaysian stocks declined 0.7 percent, hurt by a 3
percent fall in state utility firm Tenaga Nasional Bhd
.
    Malaysian state-owned investment firm Khazanah Nasional has
raised 1.05 billion ringgit ($255 million) through the sale of
85 million Tenaga Nasional shares at the bottom of a 12.33–12.58
ringgit range.      
    Investors now await February industrial output data expected
later in the day for cues about the local economy.
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares gained on telecom stocks.
    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose as much as
2.3 percent to a more than five-month high. The Economic Times
reported Singapore Telecommunications, Bharti Airtel Ltd
 and Warburg Pincus were in talks to buy the near-61
percent stake of Zee founder Subhash Chandra's family in Dish
TV, to be followed by an open offer for 26 percent more.

        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0350 GMT
 Change on the day                               
 Market                 Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3336.63  3327.65         0.27
 Bangkok                1660.75  1662.13         -0.08
 Manila                 7981.1   8008.53         -0.34
 Jakarta                6439.43  6478.326        -0.60
 Kuala Lumpur           1628.5   1639.46         -0.67
 Ho Chi Minh            981.87   981.91          0.00
                                                 
 Change so far in 2019                           
 Market                 Current  End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3336.63  3068.76         8.73
 Bangkok                1660.75  1563.88         6.19
 Manila                 7981.1   7,466.02        6.90
 Jakarta                6439.43  6,194.50        3.95
 Kuala Lumpur           1628.5   1690.58         -3.67
 Ho Chi Minh            981.87   892.54          10.01
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below