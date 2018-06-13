SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of Fed decision; Philippines down over 2 pct

* Malaysian shares drop for fourth straight session * Singapore shares hit lowest in over two months By Nicole Pinto June 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets declined on Wednesday, in line with broader Asia ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision which could give cues on future rate hikes. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time this year after a move in March, but the bigger question for investors is the outlook for future monetary tightening amid an ongoing economic expansion. "Trading volumes are a bit lower than average. A lot of investors are staying on the sidelines ahead of the Fed's decision today and comments from the ECB (European Central Bank) tomorrow," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI securities. "I don't think the rate decision will be negative for the markets, it's just that markets are a bit slower in June." The ECB will debate whether to end a 2.55 trillion euro bond purchase scheme this year as inflation is on the rise and growth has lasted five years. Philippine shares fell as much as 2.5 percent, their sharpest in nearly six weeks, on resumption of trade after the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday. SM Investments Corp declined as much as 3.3 percent, JG Summit Holdings dropped 4.9 percent and BDO Unibank Inc fell 4 percent. Singapore shares fell nearly 1 percent to their lowest since April 6, dragged by the city-state's big banks. United Overseas Bank, DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd all shed over 1.5 percent. Malaysian shares extended their fall into a fourth session with Public Bank, the country's largest lender by market capitalisation, declining nearly 2 percent. Thai shares fell after two straight sessions of gain, while Vietnam was little changed following a sharp drop in the previous session. Indonesian financial markets are closed until June 19 for Eid Al-Fitr. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0414 GMT Change on the day Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3400.76 3430.69 -0.87 Bangkok 1722.7 1727.29 -0.27 Manila 7582.56 7771.3 -2.43 Kuala Lumpur 1759.17 1764.16 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 1021.76 1020.76 0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3400.76 3402.92 -0.06 Bangkok 1722.7 1753.71 -1.77 Manila 7582.56 8558.42 -11.40 Kuala Lumpur 1759.17 1796.81 -2.09 Ho Chi Minh 1021.76 984.24 3.81 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)