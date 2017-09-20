SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of Fed meet outcome; Philippines rises

By Binisha Ben Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as investors trimmed positions ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while Philippines rose as hopes of a tax reform package boosted sentiment. The Fed is due to announce its decision at 1800 GMT on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but could begin paring its bond holdings, with reductions likely to start in coming months. "We still have mixed sentiment. Some are still on the upswing, but some have seen profit-taking after reaching new highs, such as Thailand. But today, we are waiting for the Federal Open Market Committee meeting outcome", said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist at Phillip Capital Thailand. Thai shares declined 0.1 percent, hurt by losses in Airports of Thailand, down 2.9 percent, and oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl which fell 1 percent. Singapore shares closed 0.2 percent lower, dragged by industrial stocks. Jardine Strategic Holdings was the top loser, falling 2.54 percent. Malaysia shares shrugged off August inflation data, released earlier in the day, which rose above expectations and edged closer to the upper end of the central bank's target range. CIMB Group Holdings closed 2.3 percent down, extending losses into a third session and Tenaga Nasional Bhd fell 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, Philippine shares closed 0.7 percent higher, underpinned by hopes of a tax reform package aimed at generating revenue to fund a multi-billion dollar infrastructure program, to be taken up for discussion by the country's Senate this week. Conglomerate JG Summit and SM Investment, up 2.5 percent and 0.8 percent, were the biggest contributors to index gains. Philippine central bank governor said on Wednesday that it can manage further bouts of volatility in peso, the worst performing currency in the region, as monetary authorities elsewhere prepare to unwind their policy of easy money. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3218.07 3225.95 -0.24 Bangkok 1670.65 1672.59 -0.12 Manila 8219.32 8162.7 0.69 Jakarta 5906.573 5901.326 0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1773.58 1776.66 -0.17 Ho Chi Minh 805.86 805.93 -0.01 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3218.07 2880.76 11.71 Bangkok 1670.65 1542.94 8.28 Manila 8219.32 6840.64 20.15 Jakarta 5906.573 5296.711 11.51 Kuala Lumpur 1773.58 1641.73 8.03 Ho Chi Minh 805.86 664.87 21.21 (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)