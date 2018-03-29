FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of weekend; Singapore, Indonesia up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Indonesia recovers from previous session's losses
    * Singapore gains on bank lending growth
    * Thai shares extend losses

    By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi
    March 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended on a weak note on Thursday ahead of a long weekend, while
Singapore jumped 1.3 percent on stronger bank lending growth in
February. 
    Singapore shares breathed life into otherwise subdued
regional markets, bouncing back from losses in the previous
session after data showed a rise in bank lending last month.
    Total bank lending in the city-state rose 3.8 percent in
February from a year earlier and 0.1 percent from January.

    The gains were driven by financials such as Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp, DBS Group Holdings and United
Overseas Bank, each rising over 1.5 percent.
    For the month, however, the benchmark was down 2.5 percent. 
    Indonesian shares rose 0.78 percent, gaining
traction in late trade as consumer staples lifted the index,
with all sectors ending in positive territory. 
    Astra International Tbk PT provided the biggest
boost, ending up 2.8 percent.
    Thai shares extended losses to end over 1 percent
lower. Most sectors took a beating, with only healthcare stocks
hitting positive territory.
    Natural gas provider PTT PCL ended 2.14 percent
lower, followed by Airports of Thailand PCL which lost
2.6 percent.
    Vietnam shares finished 0.44 percent lower with
consumer staples leading the losses, as investors seemed to
shrug off a 7.38 percent growth in its economy for the
January-March quarter.. 
    The index snapped three straight session of gains, but was
headed for a monthly rise of over 4 percent.
    The Philippine market is closed on Thursday and Friday for
holidays, while markets in Singapore and Indonesia will be
closed on Friday.
                 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
  STOCK MARKETS                                     
  Change on day                                     
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3427.97      3382.78     1.34
  Bangkok         1766.92      1784.99     -1.01
  Jakarta         6188.987     6140.837    0.78
  Kuala Lumpur    1856.35      1857.87     -0.08
 Ho Chi Minh      1167.03      1172.24     -0.44
                                           
  Change so far                            
 in 2018                                   
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3427.97      3402.92     0.74
  Bangkok         1766.92      1753.71     0.75
  Jakarta         6188.987     6355.654    -2.62
  Kuala Lumpur    1856.35      1796.81     3.31
  Ho Chi Minh     1167.03      984.24      18.57
 


 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
