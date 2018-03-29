SE Asia Stocks-Most fall ahead of weekend; Singapore, Indonesia up

* Indonesia recovers from previous session's losses * Singapore gains on bank lending growth * Thai shares extend losses By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi March 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended on a weak note on Thursday ahead of a long weekend, while Singapore jumped 1.3 percent on stronger bank lending growth in February. Singapore shares breathed life into otherwise subdued regional markets, bouncing back from losses in the previous session after data showed a rise in bank lending last month. Total bank lending in the city-state rose 3.8 percent in February from a year earlier and 0.1 percent from January. The gains were driven by financials such as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank, each rising over 1.5 percent. For the month, however, the benchmark was down 2.5 percent. Indonesian shares rose 0.78 percent, gaining traction in late trade as consumer staples lifted the index, with all sectors ending in positive territory. Astra International Tbk PT provided the biggest boost, ending up 2.8 percent. Thai shares extended losses to end over 1 percent lower. Most sectors took a beating, with only healthcare stocks hitting positive territory. Natural gas provider PTT PCL ended 2.14 percent lower, followed by Airports of Thailand PCL which lost 2.6 percent. Vietnam shares finished 0.44 percent lower with consumer staples leading the losses, as investors seemed to shrug off a 7.38 percent growth in its economy for the January-March quarter.. The index snapped three straight session of gains, but was headed for a monthly rise of over 4 percent. The Philippine market is closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays, while markets in Singapore and Indonesia will be closed on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3427.97 3382.78 1.34 Bangkok 1766.92 1784.99 -1.01 Jakarta 6188.987 6140.837 0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1856.35 1857.87 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 1167.03 1172.24 -0.44 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3427.97 3402.92 0.74 Bangkok 1766.92 1753.71 0.75 Jakarta 6188.987 6355.654 -2.62 Kuala Lumpur 1856.35 1796.81 3.31 Ho Chi Minh 1167.03 984.24 18.57 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)