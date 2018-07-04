FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 4, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as fears of more U.S. tariffs keep investors on edge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Philippine shrs fall after 3 straight sessions of gains 
    * Vietnam headed for a third straight session of losses
    * Indonesia slips to a fresh 15-month low

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    July 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Wednesday tracking Asian peers on caution ahead of the Friday
deadline for further U.S. tariffs on China, with Philippine
shares snapping a three-session gaining streak on profit-taking.
    The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent as investors
booked profits in recent outperformers. Index heavyweight SM
Investments Corp, the top gainer in the previous
session, fell 0.4 percent while Jollibee Foods dipped
2.5 percent.    
    "Philippine equities were up for the last three days, so
there is some profit-taking and (the market is) also taking its
cues from the decline in the Dow Jones," said Manny Cruz,
analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. 
    Wall Street slipped on Tuesday while Asian shares, ex-Japan
< .MIAPJ0000PUS>, were about 0.5 percent lower at 0341 GMT on
Wednesday. 
    Philippine annual inflation data, due Thursday, will be
closely watched. Inflation likely quickened for a sixth straight
month in June, as per a Reuters poll.
    "I think inflation has already been factored in ... as long
as it's within the target of the central bank," Cruz added. 
    Indonesian shares hit a more than fifteen-month low
as material stocks weighed on the benchmark.
    Paper manufacturers Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper and
Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia, down 7.4 percent and 8.1
percent, respectively, were the biggest drag on the index.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
was up 0.4 percent.
    Singapore stocks fell for a third straight session
with consumer staples and financials dragging the index. Lender
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp slipped 0.6 percent while
Thai Beverage declined nearly 3 percent.
    Vietnam's Ho-Chi-Minh index declined for a third
session and lost over 1 percent in early trade. The index had
shed more than 4 percent in the previous session.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0418 GMT
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3231.73   3235.9          -0.13
 Bangkok            1623.45   1626.62         -0.19
 Manila             7236.14   7267.34         -0.43
 Jakarta            5627.042  5633.937        -0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.8    1680.37         0.38
 Ho Chi Minh        903.81    906.01          -0.24
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3231.73   3402.92         -5.03
 Bangkok            1623.45   1753.71         -7.43
 Manila             7236.14   8558.42         -15.45
 Jakarta            5627.042  6355.654        -11.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.8    1796.81         -6.12
 Ho Chi Minh        903.81    984.24          -8.17
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.