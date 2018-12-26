SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as global selloff extends

* Regional trading volume low due to year-end holidays * Singapore stocks post weakest close in nearly 2 months * Thai stocks recover from over 19-month intraday low By Ambar Warrick Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Wednesday, in line with a global equity rout that started last week, in low-volume trade due to year-end holidays. Political disarray in the United States continued to be a source of selling pressure, as the convening of a crisis group by the U.S. Treasury Secretary raised concerns of an impending recession. Investors were also far from pleased by a government shutdown, as well as President Donald Trump's hostile stance towards the Federal Reserve chairman. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped about 0.5 percent, brushing a two-month low. Wall Street had also slipped on Christmas eve, and appeared set for another losing session later in the day. Singapore stocks led the decline in Southeast Asia, shedding 1.3 percent to an eight-week closing low, even after the city-state reported robust manufacturing data for November. Trading volumes were at about half of their 30-day average. Financials and industrials were the heaviest losers in broad-based declines. Lender DBS Group closed 1.2 percent lower, while industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson shed 0.8 percent. Malaysian stocks dropped 0.7 percent in largely broad-based losses. Telecom heavyweight Maxis Bhd fell more than 2 percent, while conglomerate Genting Bhd lost 3.4 percent. Trading volumes in the country were at about 40 percent of their 30-day average. Thai shares snapped four straight sessions of declines to end slightly higher. They had hit their lowest since mid-May 2017 earlier in the session. The benchmark stock index lost more than 2 percent on Tuesday after data showed that factory output in November rose lesser than expected, indicating a possible decline in future exports. For the day, Thai stocks were pushed higher by strength in energy and industrial stocks. Oil and gas explorer PTT PCL ranked among the largest boosts to the index following a mild rebound in oil prices, while Airports of Thailand PCL ended 2 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3011.15 3051.06 -1.31 Bangkok 1556.93 1556.65 0.02 Manila 7450.01 7479.71 -0.40 Jakarta 6127.85 6163.596 -0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1672.6 1683.82 -0.67 Ho Chi Minh 891.75 897.94 -0.69 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3011.15 3402.92 -11.51 Bangkok 1556.93 1753.71 -11.22 Manila 7450.01 8558.42 -12.95 Jakarta 6127.85 6355.654 -3.58 Kuala Lumpur 1672.6 1796.81 -6.91 Ho Chi Minh 891.75 984.24 -9.40 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)