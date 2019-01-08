SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as markets uncertain about Sino-U.S. trade deal

* Philippine stocks slip 0.8 pct * Indonesian index snaps three sessions of gains By Niyati Shetty Jan 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets declined on Tuesday as investors remain sceptical about a resolution to the long-drawn Sino-U.S. trade war despite positive comments on the ongoing negotiations. U.S. and Chinese officials resumed talks in Beijing, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicting on Monday that the world's largest economies would reach a trade deal that they could "live with". "We have to look at it from a slightly bigger picture. You cannot view it by a day by day basis because the trade deal is not a one-day thing," said Charles William Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group Inc. "There might be recent developments but it has been an issue for quite sometime now so you cannot really judge the impact." The Philippine index led declines in the region, falling as much as 0.9 percent, dragged by real estate and financial stocks. Conglomerate Ayala Corp fell 4.1 percent while SM Prime Holdings Inc declined 3 percent, hurting the Manila index. Further dampening the mood, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea as the talks began on Monday, in what China called a "provocation". While China claims almost all of the strategic waters, most Southeast Asian nations have competing claims in the region. Vietnam stocks skid 0.6 percent with real estate firm No Va Land Investment Group Corp falling as much as 6.9 percent, its lowest in more than five months. Bucking the trend, Singapore's benchmark index was marginally higher with major lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd rising 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. The Malaysian index was marginally lower, while Thai stocks and the Indonesian benchmark traded sideways. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0326 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3111.28 3102.8 0.27 Bangkok 1593.6 1592.72 0.06 Manila 7726.99 7787.66 -0.78 Jakarta 6286.544 6287.224 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1676.01 1679.17 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 884.72 889.64 -0.55 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3111.28 3068.76 1.39 Bangkok 1593.6 1563.88 1.90 Manila 7726.99 7,466.02 3.50 Jakarta 6286.544 6,194.50 1.49 Kuala Lumpur 1676.01 1690.58 -0.86 Ho Chi Minh 884.72 892.54 -0.88 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)