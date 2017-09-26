SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as N.Korea tensions rise; Malaysia hits near 4-wk low

By Chris Thomas Sept 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with broader Asia on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets with tensions flaring up again on the Korean peninsula. North Korea's foreign minister said on Monday the nation counted U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet over the weekend as a declaration of war on the country, and that it could retaliate with measures including shooting down U.S. bombers - even if they were not in its air space. Trump, in a tweet on Saturday, warned that the minister and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer" if they acted on their threats. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell as much as 0.5 percent to a near three-week low and was last down 0.3 percent, following losses on Wall Street. "Most funds are moving towards safer assets from risky assets, so there's been some selling pressure on Asian equities," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities. "The tensions will continue to harm the regional markets for the time being, and in the absence of any mediation, we will continue to see weakness in regional markets." In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares dropped as much as 1.4 percent to their lowest in over a week, and were headed for a third straight session of decline. Renewable power producer Energy Development Corp extended its fall into a fourth session, declining as much as 15.5 percent. Malaysian shares shed as much as 0.5 percent to their lowest since Aug. 30 and were headed for a sixth straight session of falls, dragged down by telecom and financial stocks. Singapore shares declined as much as 0.3 percent in thin trade ahead of industrial output data expected at 0500 GMT. The city-state's industrial production in August likely rose 14.2 percent from a year earlier, due to robust global demand for electronics, a Reuters poll showed. Thai shares rose as much as 0.4 percent, propped up by energy stocks on sharp gains in overnight oil prices. PTT Exploration and Production PCL climbed as much as 1.7 percent, while PTT Pcl gained up to 1.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0324 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3209.97 3215.91 -0.18 Bangkok 1669.62 1667.59 0.12 Manila 8132.13 8244.73 -1.37 Jakarta 5886.895 5894.612 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1761.76 1769.14 -0.42 Ho Chi Minh 801.99 805.58 -0.45 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3209.97 2880.76 11.43 Bangkok 1669.62 1542.94 8.21 Manila 8132.13 6840.64 18.88 Jakarta 5886.895 5296.711 11.14 Kuala Lumpur 1761.76 1641.73 7.31 Ho Chi Minh 801.99 664.87 20.62 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Additonal reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)