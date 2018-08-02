SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as trade tensions resurface; S'pore down over 1 pct

* Asian shares ex-Japan down for 4th straight session * Rising bond yields see fund outflows from equities - analyst By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi Aug 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Thursday, in line with broader Asia, as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China dampened risk appetite across the globe. Asian shares ex-Japan dropped 1.6 percent after the U.S. on Wednesday stepped up pressure on China by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. U.S. bond yields rose overnight, with the benchmark 10-year yields breaking above 3 percent to 2-1/2-month highs after the Treasury said it would boost borrowing in the bond market in the coming quarter. "Higher yields on U.S. bonds, Japanese bonds or even bills will be seen as negative for emerging markets, at least in the short term, with funds flowing towards alternative asset classes," said Charles William Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group Inc. Singapore shares, down 1.3 percent, were the biggest losers in the region, dragged by financials. Shares of DBS Group Holdings fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday after Southeast Asia's biggest lender reported a second-quarter profit below analysts' expectations. Philippine shares fell one percent, led by industrials. "Philippine markets have rallied over the last several weeks, mainly because of cheap valuations at the time, and that has led to profit-taking," Charles added. SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc weighed the most on the benchmark index. Thai shares dropped over one percent with energy stocks leading the losses. Shares of PTT Public Company Limited, down by nearly a percent, were the biggest drag on the index after oil prices inched lower on Thursday. Vietnam shares ended marginally higher with gains in utilities outweighing losses in consumer staples. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3286.32 3329.01 -1.28 Bangkok 1708.28 1722.01 -0.80 Manila 7759.55 7838.22 -1.00 Jakarta 6011.723 6033.419 -0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1778.13 1788.31 -0.57 Ho Chi Minh 953.55 952.77 0.08 Change on year Market Current End prev Pct Move yr Singapore 3286.32 3402.92 -3.43 Bangkok 1708.28 1753.71 -2.59 Manila 7759.55 8558.42 -9.33 Jakarta 6011.723 6355.654 -5.41 Kuala Lumpur 1778.13 1796.81 -1.04 Ho Chi Minh 953.55 984.24 -3.12 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)