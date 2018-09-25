SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as trade woes hurt risk appetite

* Philippines top loser with 1.4 pct drop * Singapore gains on 'window dressing' By Devika Syamnath Sept 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Tuesday as an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute hurt risk appetite, while a weak peso piled on the Philippines' woes. Broader Asia also struggled after China and the United States imposed new tariffs on each other's goods on Monday, with neither side looking to back down and adding to worries about risks to global growth. "The failure of China and the U.S. to come to terms on the negotiation table... is creating weakness in major economies in Asia, and has resulted in most Southeast Asian equities to retreat from what they gained last week," said Manny Cruz, a Manila-based analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. Earlier this month, Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of trade talks but then scrapped plans for diplomatic discussions on Friday. Philippine shares fell 1.4 percent, making them the top losers in the region, weighed down by real estate and financial stocks. "Weakness of the peso and expectations of higher inflation for the month of September are two factors that dragged market sentiment," Cruz said. The peso extended its retreat into a fourth session, hitting a near 13-year low, ahead of an expected rate hike at the central bank's meeting on Thursday. Property owner SM Investments and Bank of the Philippine Islands were the biggest burdens on the index, shedding 2.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively. Indonesian shares slipped, hurt by consumer staples and material stocks. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT was the top drag with a loss of 2.3 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks declined 0.2 percent. Malaysian shares fell 0.3 percent with telco Axiata Group Bhd shedding 4.4 percent, while Vietnam stocks edged lower, hurt mostly by banks. Singapore shares closed 0.5 percent higher, extending gains into a fifth session, with Cruz attributing it to "window dressing" before the third quarter's close - a practice where portfolio managers try to improve the appearance of a fund's performance near the year- or quarter-end. Financials accounted for most of the rise, with top lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp closing 0.8 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3236.08 3219.16 0.53 Bangkok 1747.99 1749.42 -0.08 Manila 7332.17 7433.61 -1.36 Jakarta 5874.299 5882.22 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1794.47 1800.17 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 1010.74 1011.29 -0.05 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3236.08 3402.92 -4.90 Bangkok 1747.99 1753.71 -0.33 Manila 7332.17 8558.42 -14.33 Jakarta 5874.299 6355.654 -7.57 Kuala Lumpur 1794.47 1796.81 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 1010.74 984.24 2.69 (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)