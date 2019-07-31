SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as Trump trade warning weighs

* Philippines drops over 1% to 3-week lows * Malaysia sees biggest intraday loss in over two months * Thai shares little changed ahead of June trade data By Anushka Trivedi July 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh warning to China amid ongoing trade talks weighed on the market, with Philippines shedding over 1% to three-week lows. As a fresh round of trade talks between the world's top two economies started in Shanghai on Tuesday, Trump blamed Beijing for not upholding its promise to buy more U.S. agricultural products and warned it against waiting out his current presidential term to strike a trade deal. Trump's trade threat weighs on risk-taking while investors are also likely to tread a cautious path ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, ING said in a note. Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to slash rates by 25 basis points for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Hopes of a rate cut have supported a bull run in risk assets worldwide recently. Meanwhile, sentiment was dented further as China's factory activity declined for a third straight month in July, underlining growing strains on Southeast Asia's biggest trade partner as the Sino-U.S. trade war hits business profits, confidence and investment. Philippine stocks dropped 1.2% to three-week lows, making them the top losers in Southeast Asia. Electricity retailer Aboitiz Power Corp was among the top drags, with a fall of 2.2% after it reported a slip in second-quarter net income. In other news, fast-food chain Jollibee Foods Corp said it would enter the Indonesian market with its newly acquired U.S. chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Malaysian shares fell 0.6%, their biggest intraday loss in over two months. Financials tugged the benchmark lower, with Public Bank Bhd and Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd shedding over 2% each. Thai shares were little changed ahead of June trade data. Exports are under pressure as the country continues to suffer from a downturn in China's economy and the U.S.-China trade tiff, with UOB Global Economics and Markets Research stating in a note last week that it does not see any export growth this year for Thailand. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0405 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3346.73 3350.54 -0.11 Bangkok 1708.46 1706.49 0.12 Manila 8059.23 8150.46 -1.12 Jakarta 6359.35 6376.996 -0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1634.07 1642.69 -0.52 Ho Chi Minh 987.42 986.02 0.14 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3346.73 3068.76 9.06 Bangkok 1708.46 1563.88 9.24 Manila 8059.23 7,466.02 7.95 Jakarta 6359.35 6,194.50 2.66 Kuala Lumpur 1634.07 1690.58 -3.34 Ho Chi Minh 987.42 892.54 10.63 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)