SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as U.S.-China trade deal outlook dims

* Singapore shares slump nearly 2 pct * Philippine stocks climb as trading resumes after holiday * Expectations of Fed rate hike in December also weigh By Nikhil Subba Nov 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, hit by worries that a U.S.-China trade deal may not be imminent, while Philippine shares climbed as trading resumed after a two-day holiday. Market anxiety over trade ties between the world's two largest economies was rekindled by the White House's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, who said on Friday that Washington and China were not close to a deal to resolve their trade differences. Kudlow said on CNBC television that U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to a report by Bloomberg, has not asked his cabinet to draw up terms of a China trade deal as he prepares to meet at the end of this month with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In addition, solid U.S. jobs growth data for October, released on Friday, further boosted expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, dampening investor sentiment across Asia. "In the near term, market will closely eye on the Trump-Xi meeting during the G20 summit," said OCBC in a note to clients. Singapore shares tumbled as much as 1.9 percent with lender DBS Group Holdings down 2.6 percent after posting a third-quarter profit that nearly matched estimates. Thai shares were down as much as 0.9 pct as the country's energy sector came under pressure after oil prices fell on Monday, as the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran's fuel exports was softened by waivers to several countries. Malaysian stocks fell as much as 0.8 percent after the new Mahathir Mohamad-led government forecast this year's fiscal deficit to be highest in five years, running the risk of a possible credit rating downgrade. The previous administration of Najib Razak had reduced fiscal deficit for eight straight years to 2017. Indonesian shares were little changed ahead of the country's third-quarter growth data. Philippine stocks rose as much as 1.4 percent, led by gains in financials. The market was shut on Thursday and Friday on account of public holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0411 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3058.73 3116.39 -1.85 Bangkok 1668.16 1681.84 -0.81 Manila 7226.21 7140.29 1.20 Jakarta 5900.756 5906.292 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1707.23 1713.87 -0.39 Ho Chi Minh 919.03 924.86 -0.63 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3058.73 3402.92 -10.11 Bangkok 1668.16 1753.71 -4.88 Manila 7226.21 8558.42 -15.57 Jakarta 5900.756 6355.654 -7.16 Kuala Lumpur 1707.23 1796.81 -4.99 Ho Chi Minh 919.03 984.24 -6.63 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)