September 12, 2019 / 10:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as U.S.-China trade thaw fails to impress investors

    * Telekom Indonesia hits over 1-month low
    * Singapore snaps three straight sessions of gains 
    * Malaysia's central bank holds interest-rate steady

    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed lower on Thursday, with Indonesia falling the most, as
signs of relief in the U.S.-China trade conflict failed to boost
sentiment.
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reciprocated to
Beijing's move to exempt levying charges on some American
imports by announcing a two-week delay to a scheduled tariff
increase on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.
    "External environment has turned worse since the last
meeting, with further tariffs being imposed. Heightened trade
tension is clearly set to stay despite resumption of trade talks
and this will continue to cast a dark cloud over global economy"
analysts at Mizuho said in a note.
    In a thin trading session, Indonesian benchmark
slipped 0.6%, dented by a near 2% fall in PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia Tbk's stock.
    The country's biggest telecom services provider hit its
lowest in over one month, as it faces hurdles by launch of
Stroomnet, a new broadband service by a state-run electricity
corporation, said  Anugerah Zamzami Nasr, an equity research
analyst at Phillip Sekuritas Indonesia.
    "Furthermore, recent interest from CK Hutchison to
acquire XL Axiata could be viewed as a slight
challenge to Telekom's market share and pricing power", he
added. 
    Philippine stocks dropped 0.3%, with heavyweights
such as SM Investment Corp and fast-food retailer
Jollibee Foods Corp losing 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.
    Singapore's main index snapped a three-day gaining
streak to end 0.3% lower, with industrial conglomerate Jardine
Matheson Holdings losing the most on the benchmark.
    Jardine Matheson's stock fell 4% on Thursday after adding
about 8.3% in the past three days. 
    Malaysian shares dipped slightly after the country's
central bank stood pat on its key interest rate, in line with a
Reuters consensus.
     Bank Negara Malaysia expects the export-reliant nation's
economy to hold its ground on the back of resilient domestic
activity, but has flagged concerns arising from the Sino-U.S.
trade war. 
    Bucking the regional trend, Vietnam shares gained
0.7%.

    
