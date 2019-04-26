Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall in light-volume trade ahead of U.S. growth data

    * Singapore set for best weekly gaining streak in 7 years
    * Indonesia cuts losses on telecom, healthcare stocks 

    April 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
trickled lower on Friday ahead of first-quarter U.S. growth data
as investors feared heavy foreign fund outflows after a
perceived stronger reading.
    A string of solid numbers has led analysts to revise up
their forecasts for U.S. growth and the latest median polled by
Reuters is for an annualised 2.0 percent.
    Broader Asian equities were subdued and the dollar held near
two-year highs against the euro on speculation that data later
in the day will show the U.S. economy outperforming the rest of
the developed world.
    "With such a mixed bag of results from Wall Street overnight
and heavyweight GDP data due this evening, regional markets
could adopt a cautious approach today, preferring to continue
lightening risk after an extended bullish run," Jeffrey
Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA in Singapore, said in a
note. 
    Trading volumes in local markets were well below their
30-day averages. 
    Singapore shares edged higher, led by bourse operator
Singapore Exchange on strong earnings, and were headed
for a seventh straight weekly gain, in what could be their best
streak of weekly gains since February 2012.
    Indonesian shares cut early losses on strength in
telecommunication and healthcare stocks. 
    Financial and consumer stocks were the top losers, with
Unilever Indonesia extending losses to a four-month
low, and serving as the biggest drag on the benchmark.
    The key Jakarta stock index was down about 2.2 percent for
the week, its worst since October 2018. A bulk of the weakness
in the index was driven by an extended sell-down of consumer
staples.
    Thai shares traded lower for the day, dragged by
energy and telecommunication stocks, and were set to snap three
straight weekly gains.
    Total Access Communication PCL declined nearly 5
percent, while oil and gas producer PTT Exploration and
Production PCL fell 1.8 percent. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0312 GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3352.85   3350.28         0.08
 Bangkok            1669.91   1673.32         -0.20
 Manila             7866.32   7894.45         -0.36
 Jakarta            6359.285  6372.787        -0.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1633.94   1635.68         -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh        974.88    974.13          0.08
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore          3352.85   3068.76         9.26
 Bangkok            1669.91   1563.88         6.78
 Manila             7866.32   7466.02         5.36
 Jakarta            6359.285  6194.498        2.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1633.94   1690.58         -3.35
 Ho Chi Minh        974.88    892.54          9.23
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
