FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Los Angeles
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 15, 2017 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall in line with Asia; Philippines drops 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
in line with Asian peers on Friday, tracking weakness on Wall
Street over concerns about potential roadblocks to U.S. tax
reform.
    Congressional Republicans reached a deal on final tax
legislation, but the conservative party faces opposition from
within as some Senators remained unsettled about their support
for the bill.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.4 percent.
    Philippine shares were the biggest losers in
Southeast Asia with a drop of 1.5 percent, their biggest since
Nov. 3, but finished the week higher for a second time in a row.
    Property developer SM Prime Holdings was the
biggest drag, sliding 4.8 percent in its biggest daily drop in
nearly a year.
    Singapore shares fell for a second straight session,
closing at their lowest since Dec. 7, and finished the week 0.2
percent softer.
    Financials accounted for most of the decline, with lenders
DBS Group and United Overseas Bank Ltd
shedding 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
    Real estate stocks also added to the drop, with data showing
sale of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 8.7
percent in November from a year earlier.
    Malaysian shares settled 0.3 percent lower, dragged
by consumer discretionary and consumer staples stocks, but ended
the week 1.9 percent higher, their best since January.
    Conglomerate Genting Bhd was the top loser on
Friday, declining 2.8 percent.
    Thai shares recovered to settle 0.2 percent firmer
in some last-minute buying, and posted their third straight
weekly gain.     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3416.94   3435.78         -0.55
 Bangkok            1717.69   1714.99         0.16
 Manila             8337.04   8461.06         -1.47
 Jakarta            6119.419  6113.653        0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1753.07   1759            -0.34
 Ho Chi Minh        935.16    935.85          -0.07
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3416.94   2880.76         18.61
 Bangkok            1717.69   1542.94         11.33
 Manila             8337.04   6840.64         21.88
 Jakarta            6119.419  5296.711        15.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1753.07   1641.73         6.78
 Ho Chi Minh        935.16    664.87          40.65
 

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.