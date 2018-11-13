Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall in line with broader Asia; Indonesia climbs 1 pct

Aman Swami

    * Philippines, Singapore extend falls  
    * Indonesia, Thailand outperform

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Tuesday, tracking broader Asia after a selloff on Wall Street
overnight, although hopes of a de-escalation in the Sino-U.S.
trade tension underpinned investor sentiment.
    The South China Morning Post reported, citing sources from
both sides, that China's top trade negotiator Liu He may visit
Washington to prepare for the talks between U.S. President
Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the
sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina later this month.

    Philippine shares declined 1.2 percent, extending
falls into a third session, dragged by industrial and real
estate stocks. SM Prime Holdings declined 2.3 percent,
while JG Summit Holdings fell 6.9 percent.  
    Singapore shares declined for a third consecutive
session, dragged by financials. DBS Group Holdings,
the city-state's largest lender, slipped 0.9 percent, while
rival United Overseas Bank Ltd  fell 1.2 percent.    
    Malaysian shares extended falls into a third
session, with IOI Corp Bhd shedding 3.1 percent to a
near 11-month closing low and IHH Healthcare Bhd
declining 2.8 percent to its lowest close since July 2014. 
    Trade tensions between the United States and China will
create a "domino effect" and prompt other countries to turn
protectionist, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

    Vietnam shares declined 1.4 percent, dragged by
financial and real estate stocks. Joint Stock Commercial Bank
for Investment and Development of Vietnam fell 3.7
percent, while real estate investor Vingroup JSC ended
2.7 percent lower.      
    Indonesian shares were the top gainers in Southeast
Asia with a rise of 1 percent. Consumer staples and financials
led the gains with United Tractors Tbk PT and Bank
Central Asia Tbk PT rising 5.5 percent and 1.6 percent
respectively.   
    Thai shares climbed 0.3 percent, helped by consumer
staples. 
    Glass container manufacturer Berli Jucker PCL rose
1.4 percent, while convenience stores operator CP All PCL
 climbed 2.6 percent to a more than one-month closing
high.
    "Stocks are rising on internal factors like government
improving infrastructure and linking of our three airports,"
said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital
Thailand.
    "The government also announced measures to stimulate
spending by promoting the tourism sector."       
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3053.6    3068.15         -0.47
 Bangkok         1659.78   1654.85         0.30
 Manila          6843.83   6926.2          -1.19
 Jakarta         5835.198  5777.053        1.01
 Kuala Lumpur    1687.57   1696.14         -0.51
 Ho Chi Minh     905.38    918.12          -1.39
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3053.6    3402.92         -10.27
 Bangkok         1659.78   1753.71         -5.36
 Manila          6843.83   8558.42         -20.03
 Jakarta         5835.198  6355.654        -8.19
 Kuala Lumpur    1687.57   1796.81         -6.08
 Ho Chi Minh     905.38    984.24          -8.01
                                           
 
 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
