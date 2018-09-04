SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Indonesian shares slide as rupiah slumps

* Indonesia falls for fourth straight session * Singapore snaps four-session losing streak * Philippines climbs to four-month closing high By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares slid and most other Southeast Asian markets slipped on Tuesday as Argentina's austerity measures rattled emerging markets and led to steep losses in most Asian currencies. Growing turbulence in Argentina has kept global attention focused on emerging markets. On Monday, Argentine President Mauricio Macri unveiled new taxes on exports and steep cuts to government spending in what he termed "emergency" measures to balance next year's budget. The rupiah dropped to its lowest since the Asian financial crisis two decades ago. It has lost about 9 percent this year. The ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China also added to market worries, as the deadline for public comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods is Thursday. "In Asia, there has been a sell-off across, initiated earlier this year by rising US interest rates and higher oil prices; but really picking up momentum on trade war risks," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Indonesian shares slid to a two-week closing low in their fourth straight losing session. Telekomunikasi Indonesia fell 2 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 4.5 percent. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks declined 1 percent. Thai shares ended lower, weighed down by industrials and materials. Airports of Thailand declined 1.5 percent, while PTT Global Chemical fell nearly 2 percent. Singapore stocks crawled slightly higher, snapping a four-session losing streak, helped by financials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and DBS Group Holdings rose marginally. Philippine shares also rose, to a near four-month closing high, led by gains in consumer discretionary and financial stocks. Philippine annual inflation is expected to have quickened in August to the fastest pace in nearly 9-1/2 years, reflecting higher prices of key food items, including rice, and energy costs, a Reuters poll showed. The acceleration could prompt the central bank to raise key interest rates for the fourth time this year when it reviews policy on Sept. 27, some economists said. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3210.51 3207.2 0.10 Bangkok 1714.41 1721.21 -0.40 Manila 7881.82 7832.22 0.63 Jakarta 5905.301 5967.579 -1.04 Kuala Lumpur 1812.76 1813.58 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 975.94 989.54 -1.37 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3210.51 3402.92 -5.65 Bangkok 1714.41 1753.71 -2.24 Manila 7881.82 8558.42 -7.91 Jakarta 5905.301 6355.654 -7.09 Kuala Lumpur 1812.76 1796.81 0.89 Ho Chi Minh 975.94 984.24 -0.84 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)