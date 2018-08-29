SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Malaysia retreats from 3-month top

Financials
    * Indonesian shares down after 2 sessions of gains
    * Philippine shares fell for 2nd session in three

    Aug 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Wednesday as a lack of supportive cues and caution ahead of a
looming deadline on tariffs with China hurt risk sentiment.
    A new set of tariffs may kick in next week as the deadline
for public comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to
impose 25 percent tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese
goods is on Sept. 5.
    Philippine shares fell for a second session in three,
dragged by financials and consumer staples. Ayala Corp
was among the biggest drags with a drop of 1.4 percent, while
Universal Robina Corp slid over 2 percent. 
    Malaysian shares retreated from a three-month high
hit in the previous session. Medical gloves and equipment maker
Hartalega Holdings Bhd was the biggest drag with a
drop of 3 percent. Dialog Group followed closely with
a 2.6 percent decline. 
    Indonesian shares fell after two straight sessions
of gains with financials leading the decline. Bank Central Asia
 and Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.4
percent and 2 percent, respectively.
    Thai shares were largely flat with Siam Commercial
Bank rising 1 percent, while oil and gas producer PTT
 declined 0.5 percent.
    Singapore shares rose marginally as gains in
financials offset losses in industrials. 
    Top lender DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 0.5
percent, while diversified conglomerate Jardine Matheson
Holdings fell over 1 percent. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0343GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3251.9    3247.55         0.13
 Bangkok            1719.31   1718.15         0.07
 Manila             7809.64   7844.61         -0.45
 Jakarta            6015.707  6042.65         -0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.33   1826.9          -0.52
 Ho Chi Minh        990.34    995.19          -0.49
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3251.9    3402.92         -4.44
 Bangkok            1719.31   1753.71         -1.96
 Manila             7809.64   8558.42         -8.75
 Jakarta            6015.707  6355.654        -5.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.33   1796.81         1.14
 Ho Chi Minh        990.34    984.24          0.62
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
