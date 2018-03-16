SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Mueller's subpoena fuels further weakness

* Indonesia drops most, on track to end week down * Philippines on track for fourth straight losing session * Vietnam only gainer in the region By Aaron Saldanha March 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were down on Friday, tracking losses in broader Asia and an overnight drop in Wall Street, after U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization and a report of impending changes in the Trump administration. Uncertainty weighed on markets as the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.1 percent on Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2 percent. In broader Asia outside Japan, shares dropped as much as 0.6 percent on Friday. "For the overall emerging markets, foreign investors have been selling off, which has led to further weakening of the local currencies," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. The political uncertainty was compounded by the Washington Post reporting that U.S. President Donald Trump had decided to replace National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster, albeit the move is not expected to be made immediately. Some of the documents subpoenaed pertain to the probe of Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential election, the New York Times reported. The Trump Organization is an entity run by the U.S. President prior to his White House term. "If you track down some of the recent developments ever since the resignation of Gary Cohn, there has been some market speculation that uncertainties are likely to prolong from here so investors have been selling off, Indonesian equities especially," Shim said. Indonesia's benchmark lost as much as 1.4 percent to its lowest since early January, on broad-based weakness. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT fell as much as 2 percent, making it the biggest drag on the index. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks lost 0.7 percent. Philippine shares lost 0.2 percent to their lowest since December, weighed on by financials and industrials. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc fell as much as 3.2 percent. The benchmark, which has fallen for four straight sessions through Friday, is on track to end the week 2.5 percent lower. Malaysia fell as much as 0.4 percent, as financials and consumer discretionary stocks declined. Malayan Banking Bhd fell as much as 1.7 percent. The Singapore index was down 0.2 percent. Lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd was 1 percent lower. Thai shares traded marginally lower while Vietnam gained 0.7 percent on strong performance in financials and consumer staples. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0328 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3510.24 3517.73 -0.21 Bangkok 1815.33 1816.08 -0.04 Manila 8173.32 8190.01 -0.20 Jakarta 6291.022 6321.904 -0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1842.08 1845.27 -0.17 Ho Chi Minh 1146.55 1138.76 0.68 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3510.24 3402.92 3.15 Bangkok 1815.33 1753.71 3.51 Manila 8173.32 8558.42 -4.50 Jakarta 6291.022 6355.654 -1.02 Kuala Lumpur 1842.08 1796.81 2.52 Ho Chi Minh 1146.55 984.24 16.49 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)