April 16, 2020 / 10:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on bleak economic outlook; Philippines sinks 7%

Arundhati Dutta

    * Asia's economy likely to suffer zero growth in 2020-IMF
    * Indonesia down 3.1%, financials weigh
    * Singapore & Vietnam recover, close higher

    April 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended lower on Thursday, with the Philippines index plunging 7%,
as dire prospects for the global economy due to the coronavirus
pandemic dented investor sentiment.
    Data showed that U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in
March and output at factories declined by the most in 74 years,
reinforcing fears of a deep recession.
    Also weighing on risk appetite was the International
Monetary Fund predicting Asia's economy is likely to suffer zero
growth this year for the first time in 60 years.
    Leading losses, the Philippines benchmark dove 7.1%
and nearly erased gains added over the past three days.
    Real estate conglomerate Ayala Land dropped 11.2%
while bigger peer SM Investments shed nearly 5%. 
    The benchmark's steep fall was due to profit-taking and
tracking of U.S. markets, according to Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion,
chief economist at The Union Bank of the Philippines.
    The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate
by 50 basis points in an off-cycle move on Thursday, after
markets had closed. 
    Indonesian equities slipped 3.1%, and closed at
their lowest level in two weeks. 
    The financial sector was the top drag on the index. PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 lost more than 4%, each. 
    An overnight plunge in oil prices pushed the energy heavy
Thai index 2.9% lower. Energy sector heavyweights PTT
Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
slipped 6.3% and 5.1%, respectively. 
    On the upside, Singaporean stocks rebounded from
early losses and ended 0.3% higher, helped by gains in big caps
such as Jardine Matheson Holdings. 
    Vietnamese stocks see-sawed throughout the session
and closed 0.5% higher. 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2612.25       2605.56      0.26
  Bangkok          1200.15       1236.1       -2.91
  Manila           5525.6        5946.05      -7.07
  Jakarta          4480.607      4625.905     -3.14
  Kuala Lumpur     1386.53       1387.79      -0.09
 Ho Chi Minh       780.7         777.22       0.45
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2612.25       3222.83      -18.95
  Bangkok          1200.15       1579.84      -24.03
  Manila           5525.6        7,815.26     -29.30
  Jakarta          4480.607      6,299.54     -28.87
  Kuala Lumpur     1386.53       1588.76      -12.73
  Ho Chi Minh      780.7         960.99       -18.76
 
   

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
