SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on disappointing China data; Thailand down 1 pct

* Indonesia down for its first weekly session in 6 * Malaysia gains for 6th session; ends at highest in a month By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Monday, with Thailand falling 1 percent, as risk-off sentiment prevailed in broader Asia, and data showing China's economy and factory production growth slowing failed to whet investor appetite. China's economy cooled in the second quarter, while industrial output projected slower-than-expected growth, pointing to slowing momentum and prompting some analysts to call for stronger government measures to support growth. Investors are optimistic ahead of what is expected to be a strong second-quarter earnings season on Wall Street, and therefore, likely to redirect funds out of Asia to the United States, said Joel NG, an analyst at KGI Securities. "U.S. stocks have been very vigilant, the Nasdaq has been hitting new highs lately, partly due to global repositioning of funds where they are headed towards developed countries and those with strong earnings growth." Thai shares slid 1 percent, with Krungthai Card plunging 30 pct and Airports of Thailand down over 2.7 percent. The Singapore index ended 0.9 percent lower, dragged sharply by financials. DBS Group Holdings declined 1.5 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp closed at its lowest since September. Indonesian stocks declined 0.7 percent. Telekom Indonesia was down 2 percent, while Unilever Indonesia slipped 2.5 percent. The index fell for its first weekly session in six. Meanwhile, the country's trade balance returned to a larger-than-expected surplus in June, data showed. Malaysian stocks erased early losses to mark their highest close in a month. Gains in telecommunication stocks offset losses in financials and energy sectors. The country's annual inflation rate likely eased in June from the previous month, thanks to the withdrawal of a goods and services tax, a Reuters poll showed. Philippine shares closed 0.4 percent lower, snapping four sessions of gains. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp was down 1.6 percent and Ayala Land fell 1.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3232.79 3260.35 -0.85 Bangkok 1627.69 1643.52 -0.96 Manila 7369.44 7399.18 -0.40 Jakarta 5905.158 5944.074 -0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1726.67 1721.93 0.28 Ho Chi Minh 911.11 909.72 0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3232.79 3402.92 -5.00 Bangkok 1627.69 1753.71 -7.19 Manila 7369.44 8558.42 -13.89 Jakarta 5905.158 6355.654 -7.09 Kuala Lumpur 1726.67 1796.81 -3.90 Ho Chi Minh 911.11 984.24 -7.43 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Additional reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi; Editing by Sunil Nair)